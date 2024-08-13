Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Arunachal CM posted a video of 600-foot-long Tiranga march in Seppa, PM Modi reacts

SEPPA- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted a video of a grand 600-foot Tiranga yatra held East Kameng’s Seppa township, under the Har Ghar Tiranga programme.

Over 2,000 students from schools across the East Kameng district participated in the programme. State minister Mama Natung and BJP MLA Hayeng Mangfi were also present during the yatra.

This event was organised on Tuesday as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, initiated by the government to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes ahead of India’s 78th Independence Day celebrations.

PM Modi reposted Pema Khandu’s post with a comment ” Arunachal Pradesh is a land where patriotism is deeply rooted in the heart of every citizen. This clearly reflects in the state’s vibrant cultural heritage. Glad to see such enthusiasm towards #HarGharTiranga.

As per the information, the event witnessed the participation of over 2,000 students from various local schools, who enthusiastically took part in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’. Joining the students were several dignitaries, including Arunachal Pradesh’s Home Minister, Mama Natung, and local MLA, Hayeng Mangfi, alongside other district officials.

As the massive tricolour was carried through the streets, the students chanted “Vande Mataram,” a patriotic cry that resonated through the town, reflecting the spirit of unity and national pride.

In addition to the flag march, the students and participants also took part in a cleanliness drive at the general ground in Seppa, aligning with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan — the nationwide cleanliness campaign launched by the Government of India.