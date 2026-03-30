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Hangpan Dada Tournament Concludes in Namsai

The 9th Hangpan Dada Football and Volleyball Tournament concluded in Namsai, showcasing emerging sporting talent among U-16 boys and girls.

Last Updated: 30/03/2026
1 minute read
Hangpan Dada Tournament Concludes in Namsai

NAMSAI- The valedictory programme of the 9th edition of the Hangpan Dada Football and Volleyball Tournament for Under-16 boys and girls was held at APIL Ground in Namsai, marking the conclusion of a multi-day sporting event aimed at promoting grassroots talent.

The closing ceremony was attended by several officials, including Chief Guest MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Guest of Honour Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, and Special Guest Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley. The tournament was organised by the Department of Sports, Namsai.

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Addressing the gathering, Namchoom emphasised the role of sports in youth development and highlighted ongoing and upcoming infrastructure initiatives. He noted that projects have been sanctioned for the development of an indoor stadium, which is expected to include facilities for boxing and other indoor sports.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Rupa Bayor Qualifies for Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships 2026

Deputy Commissioner Khampa underscored the importance of identifying and nurturing local talent, encouraging young participants to engage in sports as a means of holistic development.

The tournament featured competitions in football and volleyball across boys’ and girls’ categories, with teams from different parts of the district participating.

In the football (boys) category, Chongkham United emerged as winners, while Lekang Sporting Club secured the runner-up position. Nison Das was awarded the best player.

Also Read- Hangpan Dada Trophy Kicks Off in Tawang

In the football (girls) category, Lekang Sporting Club claimed the title, with Sigma FC finishing as runners-up, and Anisen Thalai being named best player.

In volleyball (boys), Lekang United won the championship, followed by ATVO Namsai United as runners-up. Ritusmin Anandhara received the best player award.

In the volleyball (girls) category, Lekang United secured the top position, while Singma 6 finished second, with Ranjita Gogoi being recognised as best player.

The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and acknowledgements to participating teams and organisers. Officials noted that such tournaments play a role in fostering sporting culture and encouraging youth participation in competitive sports at the grassroots level.

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Last Updated: 30/03/2026
1 minute read
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