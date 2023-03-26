Hangpan Dada Memorial trophy: Selection Tournament for football and volleyball held in Tawang

TAWANG- The final district level selection tournament for 6th edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial trophy under 16 age group boys and girls in football and volleyball were conducted by the District sports authority Tawang at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium from 25-26 march 2023.

In its valedictory function today Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo addressing the players said that One can be a celebrity by being best in any field of sports, music, etc but only thing is that there should be hard work, discipline and dedication, he encouraged the young players to participate in archery and take it in professional way, youngsters should think about it seriously he added.

Taking into consideration the tough climatic condition and availability of infrastructure in Tawang, he suggested that interested players can focus on volleyball, table tennis, high jump, basketball etc, he further cited example of Hema Das who practiced running in paddy fields and became world champion and also Mary Kom the female boxing champion presently member of parliament in Rajya Sabha. He wished good luck to the players fot this selection tournament as well as for many more such selection in life.

Earlier in his welcome address EAC cum DSO(Sports) Tawang Tenzin Jambey informed that like every year this time also the tournament were conducted at block and constituency level for the 6th edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial trophy 2023.

In the final football match of U-16 boys Jang team(Mogto constituency) vs Lango brothers(Tawang constituency) in penalty shootout Jang team could score 5 goals against Tawang team who scored 6 goals.

In Girls U-16 team Spartan (Tawang Constituency) couldnt score any goal against Lungla team who scored 9 goals.

In volleyball both boys and girls from Lungla won the title of champion against Town boys (Tawang) and team Spartan(Tawang).

Tashi Yangton from team Lungla girls and Sangey Dorjee of team lungla boys were declared as best footballers, while Phuntso Lhamu and Pem Dorjee were adjudged as best volleyball players girls and boys respectively.