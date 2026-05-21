Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 Volleyball Matches Conclude as Football Quarter Finals Begin on Day 6

AALO- The 9th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 continued with competitive volleyball matches on Day 6 of the league stage, as teams from across Arunachal Pradesh battled for crucial victories in both boys and girls categories.

In the Boys Volleyball competition, Lohit secured a narrow 2–1 victory against Leparada in a closely fought encounter. Upper Subansiri registered a straight-set 2–0 win over West Siang, while West Kameng edged past Kamle 2–1 in one of the day’s most competitive matches.

Kra Daadi defeated Changlang 2–0, and Kurung Kumey continued their strong run in the tournament with a dominant 2–0 victory over Keyi Panyor.

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The Girls Volleyball category also witnessed several decisive performances. Longding defeated Changlang 2–0, while Kurung Kumey overcame Lower Siang by the same margin. Papumpare secured a straight-set win against Lower Dibang Valley, and Itanagar Capital registered a 2–0 victory over Kra Daadi.

Kamle maintained their momentum with a convincing 2–0 win over Siang, while Bichom defeated East Siang 2–1 in a tightly contested match.

With the league stage progressing, attention will now shift to the Boys Football Quarter Finals scheduled for May 22, 2026.

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At ITBP Ground 1, Capital Complex will take on Papum Pare at 1:00 PM, followed by Longding versus Siang at 2:45 PM. Simultaneously at the Main Ground, Aalo Stadium, Upper Siang will face Keyi Panyor at 1:00 PM, while Lower Siang will clash with Upper Subansiri at 2:45 PM.

The Girls Football Quarter Finals are also scheduled for May 22. At Ground III (Pakam), Longding will face Namsai at 1:30 PM, followed by West Siang against Itanagar Capital at 3:00 PM. At Ground IV (APPBN), Shi Yomi will meet Upper Subansiri at 1:30 PM, while East Kameng will play against Tawang at 3:00 PM.

The Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy remains one of Arunachal Pradesh’s major state-level sporting events, bringing together young athletes from different districts and promoting competitive sportsmanship across disciplines.