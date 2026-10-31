Guwahati Protesters Extend Solidarity to Arunachal Communities Opposing SUMP﻿

GUWAHATI- Citizens held a solidarity protest at Nehru Park Gate in Guwahati on October 30, expressing support for people in Arunachal Pradesh opposing the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The protesters raised concerns over the proposed mega dam and displayed placards demanding cancellation of the project, release of detained protesters and protection of ancestral lands and rivers.

The gathering reflected solidarity with indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh who have raised concerns over the potential impact of the proposed project on their land, rivers, livelihoods and traditional way of life.

Also Read- Itanagar Rally Backs Siang Anti-Dam Movement, Demands Release of Detained Protesters

Among the key demands raised during the protest were the release of those detained in connection with the ongoing SUMP protests and protection of the rights and interests of communities living in the Siang region.

The protest in Guwahati also brought attention to the opposition to SUMP beyond Arunachal Pradesh, with participants expressing support for the concerns raised by affected communities.

Also Read- Siang Par Sangram: Understanding the Controversy Around the Proposed Dam

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has become a major point of public debate in Arunachal Pradesh, with concerns over its possible environmental, social and cultural consequences forming a central part of the opposition.

The organisers also appealed to citizens to share their views on the ongoing SUMP issue.