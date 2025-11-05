Guru Nanak’s Teachings Hold Timeless Relevance: Governor

NAHARLAGUN- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), joined devotees at the Gurudwara Saheb, Naharlagun, to participate in the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Wednesday.

The Governor offered prayers before the Guru Granth Sahib and took part in the Anand Sahib Path and Ardaas—a solemn Sikh prayer seeking divine guidance and blessings for all.

Extending warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Sikh community, the Governor said that Guru Nanak Jayanti is a reminder that the essence of religion lies in righteousness, truthfulness, and selfless service to humanity.

Reflecting on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s enduring teachings, he observed that the first Sikh Guru’s message of peace, humility, and service to humanity remains deeply relevant in the modern world. “His philosophy of justice, compassion, and equality transcends time and boundaries, inspiring people to lead lives rooted in truth and moral courage,” the Governor said.

Citing the Guru Granth Sahib as a universal guide, the Governor emphasized that it encourages purity of thought, honesty in action, and selfless service to mankind. He commended the Sikh community’s long-standing tradition of Seva (selfless service) and community welfare, describing it as a living embodiment of Guru Nanak’s ideals.

He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to imbibe the values of humility, honesty, and love in their everyday lives. “The ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji must reflect in our actions—by building harmony within our families, compassion within our communities, and unity within our nation,” he said.

Following the prayers, the Governor joined devotees from diverse backgrounds in the ‘Guru Ka Langar’, a community meal symbolizing equality, unity, and shared humanity—the essence of Guru Nanak’s teachings.

The event saw participation from members of various communities from Itanagar and Naharlagun, reaffirming the state’s spirit of communal harmony and interfaith respect.