Gurpatwant Singh Pannun urges China to seize Arunachal in provocative video

NEW DELHI- Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) designated a terrorist by India, has released a video in which he is seen declaring plans to start “independence movements” in states outside Punjab like Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Kashmir and to “Balkanise the Union of India”.

Pannun, also urged China to use its military might to seize Indian terrirories in a recent video. Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland were among the regions named in the new video where he claimed to promote separatist movements. Canada-based pro-Khalistani leader Pannun has been designated a terrorist by India.

The video has been posted on X by Sputnik India @Sputnik_India with the caption: “⚡️KHALISTANI RADICAL THREATENS TO ‘BALKANISE 🇮🇳 INDIA’ 👇#GurpatwantSinghPannun, wanted in India on terror charges, vows to turn “ONE India” in 2024 into “NONE India” by 2047 by carving out Punjab, J&K, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. भारत में आतंकवाद के आरोपों के लिए वांटेड गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू ने पंजाब, जम्मू-कश्मीर, असम, मणिपुर और नागालैंड को अलग करके 2024 के “एक भारत” को 2047 तक खत्म करने की कसम खाई है।“

In the video Pannun, a US lawyer who lives in New York City, threatens to fuel independence movements in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland next, “just like in Punjab”, to “Balkanise the Union of India”.

He addresses Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying “now is the time to order the Chinese army to take Arunachal Pradesh back” and falsely claiming that “Arunachal Pradesh is the territory of China”.

“SFJ will continue to use the protection and support of Canadian and American laws to continue to campaign for independence movements to Balkanise and disintegrate the Union of India,” Pannun threatens in front of a poster with the words “2047 None India”.

“By 2047, the current borders and boundaries of the Union of India will be redrawn and wiped out from the world map,” he threatens. The video ends with lightning.