Gumin Mize Arrest Sparks Debate as Police Probe Continues

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Prominent anti-drug activist and President of the Arunachal Anti-Drug Warriors (APADW), Gumin Mize, has been arrested by East Siang Police in connection with a criminal case involving serious allegations made by a woman complainant.

Mize was taken into custody on June 18 from the premises of the District and Sessions Court in Pasighat by personnel of the Pasighat Women Police Station. Addressing the media on Friday, East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba confirmed the arrest and outlined the legal proceedings initiated against the activist.

According to police, Mize was arrested at around 2 pm on Thursday and subsequently produced before a local court. The court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, allowing investigators time to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations.

Police said the case stems from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by a woman on June 14. While the complaint was registered this month, the alleged incident reportedly occurred on April 30 this year.

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SP Lamba stated that Mize has been booked under multiple provisions of law, including Section 64 (rape), Section 75 (sexual harassment), and Section 27 relating to information leading to the discovery of facts during investigation.

Mize is a well-known anti-drug campaigner in Arunachal Pradesh and has led several grassroots initiatives against substance abuse across the state and adjoining areas of northern Assam. His organisation, APADW, has frequently worked alongside local communities in campaigns aimed at curbing drug abuse and trafficking.

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Police authorities have maintained that the investigation is ongoing and that the case will proceed strictly according to legal procedures. Officials have not disclosed further details regarding the allegations, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Prior to being taken into custody, Mize reportedly told local media that he anticipated false allegations would be brought against him as a means of intimidating him and undermining his anti-drug activities. He urged supporters not to draw conclusions before the completion of the investigation.

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The arrest has generated significant discussion among supporters and observers across Arunachal Pradesh. While some have expressed concern over the allegations, others have called for patience until the investigative process is completed.

As the case progresses, the allegations and the claims made by the accused will be subject to scrutiny through the legal process. Authorities have reiterated that the investigation remains active and that conclusions should be based on evidence presented during the course of the inquiry.