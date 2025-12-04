Gujarat ATS Arrests Ex- Army Man, Woman for Sharing Sensitive info to Pak Spies

AHMEDABAD- The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a retired Indian Army Subedar and a 35-year-old woman from Ahmedabad for allegedly leaking sensitive military information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. Officials claim the duo passed on classified details related to troop deployment and operational movements through encrypted channels and social media contacts.

The arrested individuals were identified as Ajay Kumar Singh (47), a former Subedar currently residing in Nuvem, South Goa, and Rashmani Ravindra Pal Singh (35), a homemaker originally from Uttar Pradesh now based in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

According to ATS sources, Ajay Kumar was honey-trapped in 2022 by a Pakistan-based operative who used the fake identity “Ankita Sharma” and reportedly operated from Multan and Sargodha. Investigators allege that Ajay Kumar shared information on troop movements, regimental locations, and transfer details of senior officers through WhatsApp, receiving payments in return.

Also Read- Internet Opens New Markets for Arunachal’s Organic Farmers

Rashmani Singh, who posed online as “Priya Thakur”, allegedly acted as an intermediary for Pakistani handlers identified as “Abdul Sattar” (Lahore) and “Khalid”, who reportedly used VPNs and foreign numbers to conceal their identities. She is accused of contacting Army personnel for intelligence on unit deployments, exercises, and strategic operations, while also managing financial channels and bank accounts to receive cross-border funds.

A senior ATS officer stated that the arrests were made after technical surveillance, human intelligence inputs, and tracking of financial transactions. During raids, officials seized mobile phones with international call logs, WhatsApp chat histories, photographs of military infrastructure, confidential documents, and evidence of monetary transfers.

Also Read- H-Spring Foundation Marks IDPD in Pasighat

An FIR has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Section 61 – conspiracy, Section 148 – waging/abetting war against India) and the Official Secrets Act. Both accused are currently under interrogation at an undisclosed facility.

The incident adds to a string of espionage operations uncovered this year, with Gujarat ATS having earlier detained multiple individuals from border areas suspected of passing army-related inputs to Pakistan-backed networks.

Investigations continue to identify additional accomplices and determine the extent of classified information compromised in the breach.