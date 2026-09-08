GPS Rono Hosts Literacy Day Programme with Focus on ULLAS and Adult Education

YUPIA- International Literacy Day was celebrated at Government Primary School (GPS), Rono, Doimukh, as part of the ULLAS – Literacy Fortnight celebrations, with officials calling for greater community participation to achieve the goal of eradicating illiteracy from the district.

The programme was attended by T.T. Tara, Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Yupia, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, Tara underlined the importance of literacy in empowering individuals and contributing to wider social development.

He appealed to all sections of society to extend active voluntary cooperation towards the collective objective of completely eliminating illiteracy from the district.

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Earlier, C.K. Yab, DAEO i/c, spoke about the significance of International Literacy Day and briefed participants on the progress of the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), which is currently in its final phase of implementation.

Kuku Nabam Hina, Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC), Rono, and Nabam Bittu, Block Resource center Coordinator (BRCC), Doimukh, also addressed the gathering and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening literacy and educational initiatives in the district.

A cultural presentation by students of GPS Rono added a participatory element to the programme, with the students showcasing their enthusiasm and creativity.

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As part of the ULLAS Literacy Fortnight-cum-International Literacy Day celebrations, prizes and certificates were distributed to the winners of the District-Level Essay Writing Competition.

The winners were Miss Tem Merry of Class XI, GHSS Balijan, who secured the first prize of ₹5,000 and a certificate; Miss Kayir Gadi of Class XII, GHSS Sagalee, who received the second prize of ₹3,000 and a certificate; and Miss Joli Rimo of Class VIII, GHSS RGU Campus, who won the third prize of ₹2,000 and a certificate.

The programme witnessed participation from officials of DDSE, Yupia, Panchayat leaders, the Block Education Officer, BRCC, Cluster Resource center Coordinators, School Management Committee members, teachers, volunteer teachers, Anganwadi workers, adult learners, students and members of the general public.

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The participation of adult learners, volunteer teachers and Anganwadi workers alongside students and education officials reflected the wider community-based approach to literacy highlighted during the programme.

With the New India Literacy Programme in its final phase, the call for continued voluntary participation places emphasis on sustaining literacy efforts beyond formal educational institutions and extending support to adult learners and other sections of the community.