Govt of Assam appreciates Assam down town University for contribution in the fight against Covid-19

GUWAHATI- The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam on February 20th (Saturday) presented a Certificate of Appreciation Assam down town University for their contribution in the fight against Covid-19 in the state. The certificate was presented by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam at the GMCH auditorium in Guwahati.

On behalf of the University, the Certificate of Appreciation was received by Mr. Nitul Jyoti Das, Deputy Registrar (Academics) of Assam down town University.

The certificate has been issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam with Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Samir Kr. Sinha, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam, respectively as the undersigned.

“The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam takes utmost pride in honouring your distinguished institution as a mark of gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam” stated the certificate.

“We offer our sincere gratitude to the Department Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam and minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for recognizing and appreciating our humble efforts in the fight against the pandemic. We also thank all our faculty members and university staff for their selfless efforts during this global crisis” said the university.