Govt Arunachal Pradesh, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital And Religare Enterprises sign MoU to support the development of the state’s healthcare services

ITANAGAR- Signalling its commitment to improve the state’s healthcare services and address the skills gap in the healthcare sector, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare Group’s CSR arm Religare Care Foundation (RCF) in Itanagar today.

State’s Secretary Health & Family Welfare Liyon Borang, Dr Satendra Katoch, Director – Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd, signed the MoU in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Alo Libang.

Under the MoU, Ganga Ram Hospital and its partner Religare Care Foundation (RCF) will offer technical assistance to GoAP to strengthen the hill state’s tertiary healthcare systems and infrastructure.

To begin with, a Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences, will be established at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Expressing happiness at the association, Khandu said that the MoU is a step forward to fulfil the vision of providing affordable, accessible and equitable Health care services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is an endeavour of the Government to bring the best of the tertiary health care services near to home thereby reducing the cost and also the psychological trauma the family has to go through for seeking such medical cares. By joining hands with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Religare group, we look forward for bringing about changes that positively impacts the lives of the people and also the entire Health care landscape of the State,” he said.

Observing that kidney diseases has become a major problem for most people of the state, Khandu expressed hope that the Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences will offer best of the treatment and care to patients, especially those hailing from rural areas.

He requested officials of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Religare and state health services to explore more avenues to collaborate so that best of treatments are made available to the people within the state.

Health Minister Alo Libang informed that in the first phase of the partnership, the Group will assist in establishing a state-of-the-art healthcare facility dedicated to renal sciences and related research.

“This facility will ensure that patients requiring dialysis or kidney transplants receive the same level of care as those in other parts of the country. Moreover, healthcare professionals in the state will receive appropriate training to enhance their skills and bring them in line with their counterparts in leading states with superior healthcare facilities,” he added.

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd expressed gratitude to the state government for the opportunity to collaborate.

She said, “This collaboration will greatly enhance the state’s healthcare infrastructure and contribute to the professional development of healthcare practitioners. We believe that this partnership will give us a unique opportunity to serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh and make the state the healthcare services hub in the North East.”

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman – Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital assured commitment in improving the healthcare ecosystem in the state. He expressed optimism that working along with the state’s healthcare professionals a qualitative difference will be brought to the healthcare services in the region.

The state government has been working towards improving the healthcare services in the state. In its Budget for 2023-24, the state has allocated 5.1 percent of its expenditure on health.

The state also boasts a workforce of over 3,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, paramedics, pharmacists, nurses, and more. These skilled individuals work in over 500 government health centres across the state.

Additionally, the state benefits from various central government Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). Through Ayushman Bharat, the state has seen the establishment of health and wellness centres and dispensaries, which have greatly enhanced healthcare services.

Leading healthcare professionals and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Special Secretary (Health & FW) Vivek HP, Dr Moji Jini, Director TRIHMS, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman – Board of Management Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Ashwani Mehta, Chief Surgeon and Medical Director, Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, Dr H Jauhari, Chairman – Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Mr Rakesh Asthana, Group Head – Corporate Affairs and Business Advisor, Religare Enterprises Ltd, were also present at the occasion.