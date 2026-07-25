Governor Visits Shergaon Farms, Calls for Scientific Farming and Youth Entrepreneurship

SHERGAON- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Saturday said agriculture and horticulture are powerful instruments for economic growth, self-reliance and rural prosperity, urging greater adoption of scientific farming practices and modern technologies to transform the State’s agricultural sector.

The Governor made the remarks while visiting the State Horticulture Farm and the Trout Hatching Farm at Shergaon in West Kameng district, where he interacted with farmers, horticulturists and government officials.

Commending the efforts of the State Horticulture Farm in promoting scientific horticulture and quality fruit cultivation, the Governor said modern farming techniques, innovative practices and advanced technologies developed at research farms must reach villages to enable farmers, particularly the youth, to turn horticulture into a profitable entrepreneurial venture.

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Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s favourable climate and abundant natural resources, he said the State has immense potential for cultivating high-value temperate fruits. He encouraged young people to view horticulture not only as a source of livelihood but also as an avenue for innovation, value addition and employment generation.

The Governor also witnessed a demonstration of modern scientific methods, including the use of drone technology for crop monitoring and farm management. He said such innovations could significantly improve agricultural productivity, optimise resource utilisation and promote sustainable farming practices across the State.

During the visit, Kuru Ama, In-charge of the State Horticulture Farm, informed the Governor that the Shergaon farm serves as a model institution for scientific horticulture and agricultural innovation. Benefiting from the region’s favourable climate, the farm cultivates more than 40 varieties of apples, along with plum, pear, chestnut, cherry, walnut and persimmon.

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It also functions as a centre for demonstration of improved horticultural practices, quality planting materials and crop diversification while supporting youth entrepreneurship and rural prosperity.

The Governor later visited the Trout Hatching Farm, established in 1979, which produces trout ova and supports cold-water fisheries in the region. He observed that integrating horticulture and fisheries could significantly enhance rural incomes, strengthen food security and contribute to building a self-reliant and prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.

Calling upon farmers, entrepreneurs and youth to take advantage of emerging opportunities, the Governor stressed the importance of promoting natural farming to improve soil health, enhance sustainability and increase farmers’ incomes while conserving the environment. He said these efforts would contribute to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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District Fishery Development Officer Pema Khandu Thungon informed the Governor that the Government Trout Farm at Shergaon spans one hectare and consists of 25 raceways and a hatchery, producing around 2 metric tonnes of trout and 1.5 lakh trout seeds annually. He said the farm generated ₹10.12 lakh in revenue during FY 2025–26, with higher earnings expected this financial year.

According to the official, the farm also serves as a popular tourist attraction and supports more than 60 local trout farmers by supplying quality trout seeds for commercial fish farming.