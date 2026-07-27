Governor Visits Chilipam Monastery, Meets Chinmaya Mission Delegation

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) reaffirmed the importance of preserving India’s spiritual and cultural heritage during two engagements over the weekend—his visit to the revered Chilipam Monastery in West Kameng district and his interaction with the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra delegation at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar. In both engagements, the Governor highlighted the role of spiritual institutions in fostering moral values, social harmony, and nation-building while emphasising Arunachal Pradesh’s unique cultural identity and developmental progress.

On July 26, the Governor, accompanied by local MLA Tseten Chombay, visited the Sang-ngag Choekhor Dargyeling Monastery, popularly known as Chilipam Monastery, where he offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of humanity. A special prayer ceremony was conducted by the monks, invoking harmony, compassion, and peaceful coexistence among communities.

During the visit, the Governor praised the monastery for its contribution to preserving Buddhist traditions and promoting spiritual values. He observed that monasteries serve not only as places of worship but also as centres of learning, compassion, and repositories of ancient wisdom that continue to inspire society. Drawing on his experience serving in Buddhist regions from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan, he noted the important role such institutions play in strengthening social cohesion, promoting tolerance, and encouraging cultural tourism.

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The Governor also interacted with Rimpoche Trulku Tenzin Jigme, the Abbot of Chilipam Monastery, who briefed him on initiatives aimed at preserving Buddhist teachings and guiding young people towards lives rooted in discipline, compassion, and ethical values. The Governor appreciated these efforts and stressed the need to actively involve youth in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

On July 27, the Governor met Swami Mitrananda, who is leading the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra across the North-East as part of the nationwide celebrations marking 75 years of Chinmaya Mission. Welcoming the initiative, he commended the organisation’s contribution to spiritual awakening, character building, and the preservation of India’s civilisational ethos.

The Governor observed that institutions like Chinmaya Mission play a vital role in nurturing moral values and inner strength amid rapid social and technological transformation. He emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse tribal traditions and indigenous customs form an integral part of India’s civilisational heritage and should be preserved alongside modern development.

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Highlighting the State’s development journey, the Governor recalled Arunachal Pradesh’s evolution from the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a Union Territory in 1972 and subsequently a full-fledged State in 1987. He noted that improvements in road, rail and air connectivity, expansion of education and healthcare infrastructure, growth in tourism, horticulture and hydropower, as well as initiatives such as the Vibrant Village Programme, Frontier Highway projects, enhanced digital connectivity and renewable energy investments, have accelerated socio-economic development across the State.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as an important pillar of India’s Act East Policy, the Governor said the State has emerged as a model of inclusive growth by balancing development with the preservation of its cultural heritage and pristine environment. He expressed confidence that the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra would further spread the message of unity, spirituality, service and nation-building in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.