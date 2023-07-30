Governor visits Border Post¸ addresses a public meeting at Zemithang

TAWANG – The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited the forward post of 55 Battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police at Khinzemane near the LAC in Tawang District on 29th July 2023.

He laid a wreath at the memorial of the martyrs of ‘Battle of Khinezemane’ in 1962 Indo-China War. He also offered prayers at the locally revered ‘Holy Tree’, which relates the entry of His Holiness Dalai Lama into India in 1959.

The Governor interacted with the personnel of ITBP and encouraged them to be alert and dedicated in their duty towards maintaining the territorial integrity of the Nation.

The Governor also visited Surba Samba Post and laid a wreath at Namkachu War Memorial.

The Governor addressed troops, including troops of Maratha Light Infantry, Gorkha Regiment, ITBP and SSB. He exhorted them to be alert and prepare themselves for any challenges.

The Governor shared his experiences of dealing with Chinese PLA in Ladakh, Sikkim and Bhutan with the troops and gave finer points of border guarding.

The Governor was appreciative of the good coordination and cooperation that prevails amongst the armed forces, the local administration and population. He asked the security forces to assist the villagers and local administration for implementation of the vibrant village project in Zemithang.

Governor addresses a public meeting at Zemithang

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) addressed a public meeting at Zemithang, one of villages selected for Vibrant Village Project, on 29th July 2023.

The Governor appealed to the people for their contribution to bring the much-needed development in the border areas. He also called upon them for their participation in maintaining the territorial integrity at the remote border villages.

The Governor said that Zemithang Circle has huge potential for religious, eco and adventure tourism. He advised the denizens and government officers to develop the tourism sector in a planned manner to regulate inflow of tourists in future. Zemithang will be a vibrant village and also a much-sought tourist destination, he said.

The Governor highlighted the importance of health and education and asked the people for their involvement in becoming ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in these sectors. He appealed to the people to join hands with the district administration and health department to eradicate tuberculosis, cancer and drug menace.

The Governor exhorted the local population to continue to maintain the cooperation and bonhomie with the security forces. He said that the armed forces are stationed in the area for the security of the nation and will always continue to contribute in the welfare of the local people.

Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs, Panchayati Raj Institute members and youth of Zemithang circle

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) had an exhaustive interaction with Gaon Burahs, Panchayati Raj Institute members and youth of Zemithang circle at Gorzam Chorten Gompa, Zemithang in Tawang District on 29th July 2023.

The Governor gave a patient hearing to the villagers sharing their challenges and expectations. He advised the people on various issues and motivated the inhabitants for their participation in making the Vibrant Village project a success story.

The Governor advised the Gaon Burahs and Panchayati leaders to encourage physical activities amongst the youth and explore self-employment avenues by starting vocational courses, training on health and hygiene and tourism related activities for the youth of the area.

The Governor emphasized on preservation of the environment and the treasured flora and fauna in its natural form. He said that these gifts of nature will be a source of economic empowerment of the local population.