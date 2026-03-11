Governor Urges Sustainable Tourism in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, called on tour operators in the state to play a proactive role in promoting sustainable and responsible tourism while ensuring greater community participation.

Interacting with representatives of the North East India Tourism Confederation and the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association at Lok Bhavan on March 11, the Governor emphasized the importance of sustainable tourism practices, community involvement, development of adventure tourism, skill training, and strategic promotion of the sector.

He said that tour operator organisations can play a significant role in developing sustainable, responsible, and community-based tourism, while also enhancing the overall experience of visitors to the state. Stressing the need to protect the region’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem, the Governor highlighted the importance of adopting eco-friendly tourism practices.

At the same time, he encouraged tour operators to actively promote homestays and village tourism, noting that such initiatives would allow local communities to directly benefit from tourism activities and become partners in the sector’s growth.

Highlighting the state government’s broader vision, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is committed to strengthening its tourism-driven economy in a responsible manner while preserving its forests, rivers, cultural traditions, and heritage for future generations.

He observed that the state has significant potential for trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, wildlife tourism, and mountain expeditions. In this context, he advised tour operators to design innovative adventure packages, develop new trekking routes, and train local guides to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Expanding trekking and expedition opportunities in remote areas, he said, could help boost tourism while creating employment opportunities for local youth.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of capacity building and skill development within the tourism sector. He suggested that tour operator organisations should organise regular training programmes for guides, drivers, homestay owners, and hospitality workers to improve service standards.

Additionally, he encouraged closer collaboration between tour operators and government agencies to promote Arunachal Pradesh through digital marketing, travel fairs, influencer campaigns, and curated tour packages aimed at attracting a wider range of visitors.

The meeting was attended by Tsering Wange, Vice President of the North East India Tourism Confederation, along with members of the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association including Yomjum Yomgam and Menbi Riddi.