ITANAGAR- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) has urged students to develop physical strength, mental alertness and moral integrity, emphasising that the younger generation must contribute meaningfully to the development and progress of the nation.

Addressing students at the Silver Jubilee Celebration of St. Thomas Residential School, Naharlagun, on Saturday, the Governor said that the Gen Z of today should be recognised through their contributions towards national development and progress.

Encouraging students to dream big and work hard, he stressed the importance of developing regular reading and writing habits, cultivating scientific temper and using technology and artificial intelligence responsibly.

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The Governor advised students to maintain a balance between academics, sports, physical fitness, arts and cultural activities, while developing essential qualities such as discipline, teamwork and perseverance.

He also encouraged them to become responsible citizens by respecting their parents and teachers, upholding constitutional values, respecting all communities, protecting the environment and serving society. He cautioned students against violence, negativity and unhealthy distractions.

The Governor graced the Silver Jubilee celebration as the Chief Guest at the school campus on November 28. As part of the occasion, he unveiled the Silver Jubilee Plaque installed by the school’s alumni and flagged off an ambulance for the Palliative Home Care Unit.

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Congratulating the school management, teachers, students, parents, alumni and well-wishers, Parnaik described the Silver Jubilee as a significant milestone marking 25 years of dedication and service to education.

He appreciated the vision of the school’s founder, Lt. Isaac Cheriyan, who established the institution in 2001 under the Loyola Trust with the objective of making quality education accessible to all.

Teachers and Institutions as Nation Builders

Highlighting the role of teachers in shaping the future generation, the Governor described them as nation-builders and urged them to recognise the individual potential of every child.

He emphasised the need to encourage creativity, independent thinking and provide an inclusive and inspiring learning environment for students.

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Calling upon the school to continue its commitment to quality education and character building, he observed that the future of Arunachal Pradesh and the country would depend on educated, skilled, disciplined and responsible young citizens.

The Governor also presented the Overall Championship Trophy of the Inter-School Traditional Fashion Tribute, titled Weave & Wear, organised by St. Thomas Residential School as part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations. Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Doimukh, received the championship.

He also felicitated Ms. Anes MK and Mr. Lila Baniya in recognition of their more than two decades of dedicated service to the institution.

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A colourful cultural programme showcasing the creativity, talent and enthusiasm of students formed part of the celebration.

Among those present were Senior Advocate of the High Court and Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of Assam, Advocate Tadup Tana Tara; Vicar General of Itanagar Diocese, Rev. Fr. Jacob; Director and Principal Easho M. Cheriyan; School Co-founder Roy M. Cheriyan; members of the school management, teachers, alumni, parents and students.

The Silver Jubilee celebration marked 25 years of the institution’s contribution to education in Arunachal Pradesh, with the Governor calling for continued emphasis on academic excellence, responsible citizenship and character development among young people.