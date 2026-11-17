NIRJULI- Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) has called upon the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) to emerge as a Centre of Solutions for the North Eastern Region by strengthening cutting-edge research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the institute’s 12th Convocation at its Nirjuli campus on Tuesday, the Governor emphasised the need to align academic research with the region’s developmental challenges and ensure that scientific discoveries translate into practical solutions and viable enterprises.

The Governor advised NERIST to equip students with emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science and Geospatial Technologies. He also stressed the importance of interdisciplinary research integrating modern scientific knowledge with indigenous wisdom.

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Highlighting the region’s geographical and environmental challenges, Parnaik called for focused research on difficult terrain, connectivity constraints, landslides, floods and earthquakes. He identified climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, off-grid power systems, agricultural technology, horticulture, food processing and healthcare technologies as important areas offering opportunities for research and innovation.

He encouraged faculty members and students to collaborate with governments, industries and local communities to develop affordable, locally relevant and scalable solutions.

The Governor also urged the institute to translate its Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) into tangible outcomes through collaborative research, technology transfer and field-based projects. He envisioned NERIST as an institution capable of addressing the specific developmental needs of the Northeast.

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Congratulating the graduating students, Parnaik said their degrees reflected years of hard work, perseverance and dedication, along with the sacrifices of parents, guidance of teachers and support of the NERIST fraternity.

He reminded the graduates that receiving a degree marked the beginning of greater responsibilities. Encouraging them to remain curious, adaptable and committed to lifelong learning, he said success should be measured by the positive difference they make to society.

Calling upon the graduates to contribute towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the Governor urged them to uphold constitutional values and Fundamental Duties, promote scientific temper, protect the environment and preserve India’s cultural heritage.

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During the convocation, the Governor presented gold medals, the Academic Excellence Award, the NERIST Class of 2002 Silver Jubilee Award and Alumni Achievers Awards.

Miss Keneisenu Tetso received the Academic Excellence Award for securing the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) across all disciplines. The award included a certificate, a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and a plaque.

Prof. Biplab Sikdar received the Academic and Research Excellence Award 2026, while Smt Koj Ringa, IFS, received the Distinguished Alumni Award 2026. Er. Pritam Pebam, a Product Designer at Meta Reality Labs, USA, was honoured with the Young Alumni Achievers Award 2026.

Several undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate module students also received gold medals for meritorious academic performance.

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According to the institute, a total of 794 students, including 29 PhD scholars and 97 postgraduate students, were awarded degrees. More than 300 graduates received their degrees in person.

The Governor also highlighted the achievements of NERIST alumni, including their contributions to ISRO missions such as Chandrayaan. He encouraged graduates to uphold the institution’s legacy, mentor younger students and remain connected with their alma mater.

Director of IIM Shillong, Prof. Arun Mohan Sherry; Chairman of the NERIST Board of Management, Prof. M.S.M. Rawat; and NERIST Director, Prof. Narendranath S., also addressed the gathering.

The convocation was attended by members of the Board of Management and Academic Council, deans, registrar, heads of departments, faculty members, officers, staff, alumni, parents and guardians.

The Governor expressed confidence that NERIST would emerge as a leading centre of scientific and technological excellence for the Northeast, urging graduates to build with knowledge, lead with integrity, innovate with purpose and serve with commitment.