Governor, Union Minister Discuss Flood Situation in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday, where the two leaders held detailed discussions on flood recovery, agricultural development, rural infrastructure, and sustainable growth in the state.

During the meeting, Governor Parnaik apprised the Union Minister of the extensive damage caused by recent floods in several districts and sought continued assistance from the Central Government for relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of critical infrastructure and livelihoods.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen irrigation facilities, road connectivity, market access, and rural infrastructure to support the state’s long-term development.

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Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s vast agricultural potential, the Governor said the state could emerge as a major hub of sustainable and high-value agriculture with focused support from the Centre.

He advocated for greater promotion of certified organic farming, natural farming incentives, high-value horticulture, improved branding of “Organic Arunachal” products, and enhanced support for research, farmer training, climate-resilient agriculture, agri-technology, and market linkages through institutions such as ICAR and NABARD.

He also stressed the importance of food processing, agro-based industries, and skill development to generate employment opportunities and strengthen the rural economy.

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Responding to the Governor’s proposals, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured full support from the Central Government for the state’s agricultural growth and overall development.

Following the meeting, the Union Minister participated in Lok Bhavan’s ongoing environmental initiative by planting a Bokul sapling within the Raj Bhavan premises. The plantation, a tradition observed by visiting dignitaries, symbolizes a shared commitment to environmental conservation, ecological balance, and sustainable development.

The evergreen Bokul tree, known for its fragrant flowers and ecological value, will serve as a lasting reminder of the Minister’s visit and reinforce the message that development and environmental protection should progress together.

The visit highlighted the dual focus of strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s agricultural economy while promoting environmental stewardship, reflecting a broader commitment to sustainable and inclusive development in the frontier state.