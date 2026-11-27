NEW DELHI- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen NS Raja Subramani in New Delhi on November 26, during which they discussed key issues concerning border security, strategic infrastructure, community development and youth empowerment in the strategically important frontier state.

During the meeting, the Governor shared his observations on the Vibrant Villages Programme, Sadbhavana initiatives, pre-recruitment training and measures to strengthen coordination between the Armed Forces, civil administration and local communities.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic importance, Parnaik stressed the need for sustained coordination among the Armed Forces, government agencies and people living in border areas. He appreciated the Armed Forces for their contribution not only to safeguarding the nation’s borders but also to supporting development, promoting goodwill and strengthening relationships with local communities.

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The Governor called for further strengthening of strategic infrastructure, all-weather connectivity, surveillance mechanisms and essential services to improve security as well as the quality of life of people residing in remote border villages.

Emphasising the importance of the Vibrant Villages Programme, Parnaik suggested a more collaborative role for the Armed Forces in improving access to education, healthcare, skill development and livelihood opportunities in frontier communities.

He also advocated expanding Sadbhavana projects to promote community welfare, strengthen mutual trust and deepen the relationship between the military and local residents.

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Focus on Arunachali Youth and Armed Forces Recruitment

A key area of discussion was the need to create better opportunities for Arunachali youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces.

The Governor suggested institutionalising pre-recruitment training programmes with the support of Army formations. The proposed initiatives would include structured coaching, physical fitness programmes, medical guidance and personality development to help young candidates prepare for military recruitment.

He also highlighted the growing educational achievements of students from remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, noting that many have secured admission to prestigious Sainik Schools.

Appreciating the Indian Army’s contribution in this regard, the Governor encouraged greater outreach programmes in schools and colleges across the state.

He observed that nurturing young talent through education and structured training would open up disciplined career opportunities, instil patriotism and enable more Arunachali youth to serve the nation in uniform.

The meeting highlighted the importance of integrating border security with infrastructure development, community welfare and youth participation, particularly in remote and strategically sensitive areas of Arunachal Pradesh.