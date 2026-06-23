Governor Reviews Administrative Reforms and NERIST Situation in Separate Meetings

ITANAGAR- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.), on Tuesday held separate meetings with the Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (APARC), Pramod Jain, and the Director of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Prof. Narendranath S, at Raj Bhavan, underscoring the importance of institutional accountability, administrative efficiency, and academic stability.

During his interaction with APARC Chairman Pramod Jain, the Governor emphasized the crucial role of administrative reforms in strengthening governance and improving public service delivery across the state. He said the Commission’s recommendations should focus on enhancing transparency, promoting accountability, and improving administrative efficiency through meaningful civil service reforms.

The Governor highlighted the need for reforms in personnel management, institutional functioning, and capacity building. Stressing the importance of continuous training and skill development of government officials, he noted that public institutions must be equipped to respond effectively to emerging governance challenges and rising public expectations.

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He also called for better urban development planning and infrastructure management to improve civic services and enhance the tourism potential of the state. The Governor advocated merit-based performance evaluation systems and greater adoption of technology-driven governance, streamlined administrative processes, and sound financial management practices.

In a separate meeting, NERIST Director Prof. Narendranath S briefed the Governor on recent incidents that occurred on the institute’s campus and informed him about measures being undertaken to restore normalcy and ensure the well-being of students and faculty members.

Expressing concern over the developments, the Governor stressed the need to prevent recurrence of such incidents and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, discipline, and a conducive academic environment within educational institutions.

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As President of the NERIST Society, the Governor stated that the institute’s reputation as one of the premier centres of higher and technical education in the North East must be protected. He observed that disruptions to academic activities adversely affect students’ aspirations and educational outcomes, emphasizing that the interests of students and the institution must remain paramount.

The Governor informed that he had received assurances from the State Government regarding a thorough inquiry into the incident and appropriate action against those found responsible, in accordance with the law. He stressed that accountability, discipline, and respect for institutional values are essential for maintaining harmony within educational campuses.

Expressing confidence in the NERIST administration, faculty, students, and stakeholders, the Governor urged all concerned to work collectively towards restoring normalcy and preserving the institute’s longstanding tradition of academic excellence and inclusivity.

The two meetings reflected the Governor’s broader emphasis on strengthening public institutions through transparency, accountability, effective governance, and responsible leadership, while ensuring that both administrative systems and educational establishments continue to serve the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.