Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Urges BRO to Ensure Quality Roads

ITANAGAR- The Additional Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Jitendra Prasad, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on October 16, 2025.

The meeting focused on enhancing border connectivity, ensuring quality standards in infrastructure, and addressing strategic road development in frontier areas.

The Governor underscored the critical role of robust road networks in strengthening national security, stating that reliable border roads are essential for the rapid mobilization of armed forces and year-round connectivity of key corridors. He highlighted that durable and efficient road infrastructure supports long-term defence preparedness and cost-effective logistics in the northeastern frontier.

Emphasizing the broader socio-economic dimension, the Governor noted that “quality roads in border regions are equally important for socio-economic growth.” Improved connectivity, he said, enhances access to education, healthcare, and markets, integrating remote border communities into the national mainstream.

Drawing from his extensive field experience, the Governor advised the BRO to adopt international construction standards and leverage advanced technologies suited to the challenging terrain and climatic conditions of Arunachal Pradesh. He also urged the organisation to employ skilled manpower and ensure timely completion of projects while maintaining durability and safety.

The Governor emphasized strict adherence to rules and cautioned the BRO to remain vigilant regarding compensation claims related to land and project implementation. He advised that any irregularities or unusual activities should be immediately reported to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and the State Administration.

Appreciating the humanitarian side of BRO’s operations, the Governor lauded its initiative to establish a Play and Learning Room for the children of casual labourers engaged in road construction at Tawang, calling it a reflection of the organisation’s commitment to social welfare beyond infrastructure.

In response, Additional DG Jitendra Prasad assured the Governor of BRO’s continued dedication to building high-quality, sustainable infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, serving both strategic and civilian needs.