Governor Parnaik Highlights Arunachal’s Development Journey at NEC, Discusses Connectivity with Eastern Air Command

SHILLONG- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Thursday showcased the state’s development achievements and future priorities at the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, while also holding discussions with senior Indian Air Force officials on air connectivity, border infrastructure and disaster response mechanisms.

Participating in the NEC plenary, the Governor presented a comprehensive overview of Arunachal Pradesh’s developmental journey, highlighting the impact of initiatives supported by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the North Eastern Council.

In his address, Parnaik outlined progress made across multiple sectors, including governance reforms, infrastructure, connectivity, education, healthcare, hydropower, agriculture, entrepreneurship, sports, skill development and cultural preservation. He stated that the state’s achievements reflect the combined efforts of the Central Government, the State Government, development agencies and local communities.

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The Governor also drew attention to challenges that continue to affect Arunachal Pradesh and sought sustained support from the NEC in addressing critical developmental requirements, particularly in border and remote areas.

Expressing appreciation to the Government of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of DoNER and the North Eastern Council, he described the NEC as an important platform for collaborative discussions on regional aspirations, developmental priorities and inter-state cooperation.

Among the initiatives highlighted by the Governor was the recently launched ₹167-crore Mission on Arunachal Kiwi, aimed at developing a globally recognised organic kiwi brand. Noting that Arunachal Pradesh contributes more than half of India’s kiwi production and was the first state to receive organic certification for kiwi cultivation, he said the mission would strengthen market access, create employment opportunities and encourage greater participation of youth in agriculture and agri-entrepreneurship.

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Parnaik also lauded the Vibrant Villages Programme, describing it as a transformative initiative that has accelerated development in border areas through improved infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities. He noted that the programme has enabled local communities, Self-Help Groups and rural youth to establish homestays, eco-tourism ventures, handicraft enterprises and other community-based businesses.

Reflecting on the state’s progress, the Governor said Arunachal Pradesh is today more connected and economically vibrant than ever before, with improvements in roads, digital connectivity, healthcare, education and economic activity contributing to enhanced quality of life.

He further emphasized the need for the NEC to continue evolving as a strategic institution for regional planning, policy innovation, knowledge-sharing and coordinated implementation of development programmes aimed at achieving a prosperous and sustainable Northeast.

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Later in the day, the Governor visited the Headquarters of the Eastern Air Command in Shillong and held detailed discussions with Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command.

The interaction focused on issues relating to air connectivity, border infrastructure, disaster response and the welfare of people living in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik expressed appreciation for the Indian Air Force’s role in supporting communities across the state through ration-dropping operations, transportation of essential supplies, medical evacuations and emergency assistance during natural disasters. He observed that such services often serve as a vital lifeline for residents in geographically challenging regions.

Highlighting the strategic significance of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor stressed the importance of strengthening the network of Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) across the state. He noted that the infrastructure plays a crucial role not only in national security but also in improving connectivity, facilitating disaster response and supporting the development of border areas.

The Governor also commended the Inter-Advance Landing Ground Football Tournament, describing it as an effective initiative for fostering goodwill between Air Force personnel and local communities. He expressed hope that similar sporting events would continue to encourage youth participation and strengthen community engagement.

Air Marshal Walia assured the Governor of the Indian Air Force’s continued commitment to supporting the people of Arunachal Pradesh through humanitarian assistance, emergency response operations, improved connectivity and national security initiatives.

The Governor expressed confidence that with sustained support from the Centre, proactive leadership from the North Eastern Council and stronger regional cooperation, the vision of a connected, secure and prosperous Northeast would continue to gain momentum, contributing to the broader goals of ‘Viksit Arunachal’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.