Governor KT Parnaik Urges NSS Volunteers to Become Ambassadors of the North East

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) attended the valedictory function of the North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival at Arunodaya University, Jollang, on Sunday, where he urged young volunteers to become ambassadors of the North East and contribute actively to nation-building through community service.

The five-day festival, organised by the NSS Regional Directorate, Guwahati, in collaboration with Arunodaya University and the State NSS Cell under the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE), Arunachal Pradesh, brought together 320 NSS volunteers and programme officers representing all eight Northeastern states.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the youth of the region as the “torchbearers of a vibrant and promising North East,” endowed with rich cultural heritage, talent and immense potential. He said the future of the region and the nation would be shaped by their vision, character and commitment to the common good.

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Emphasising the importance of education, skills and digital literacy, Parnaik said young people should prepare themselves for emerging opportunities while preserving the region’s cultural identity. He also encouraged them to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development to strengthen the region’s economy and generate employment.

Referring to the Centre’s Act East Policy, the Governor said the initiative had accelerated the development of the North East and positioned the region as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia. He appealed to NSS volunteers to proudly represent the North East wherever they go by highlighting its natural beauty, cultural diversity and ongoing socio-economic transformation.

The Governor also underlined the contribution of NSS volunteers in areas such as community service, environmental conservation, literacy, rural development and national integration. He said participation in NSS activities helps develop leadership qualities, teamwork, empathy and social responsibility among young people.

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Commending the organisers, Parnaik described the festival as a celebration of unity, service and cultural harmony. He noted that the participation of volunteers from all eight Northeastern states had strengthened mutual understanding and friendship across the region.

During the programme, the Governor presented awards to winners of various competitions held during the festival. Nagaland secured the First Prize in the Folk Group Dance Competition, followed by Assam and Tripura.

In the Quiz Competition, Team Arunachal Pradesh, represented by Vicky Puroik and Techi Monika, won the first prize, while Assam secured second place and Tripura finished third.

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In the PowerPoint Presentation Competition, Binu Chhetri of Sikkim won first prize, followed by Goto Chiram of Arunachal Pradesh and Alesterhope of Meghalaya. Binu Chhetri also secured first place in the Extempore Speech Competition, with Gulshan Tangsang of Meghalaya finishing second and Joseph Wangjen of Assam securing third place.

The NSS Team of Sikkim received the Best Discipline Team Award during the closing ceremony.

Earlier, Dr. A.K. Mishra, State Liaison Officer (NSS), DHTE, said the festival was designed to promote youth interaction, leadership development, cultural exchange and national integration under the NSS motto “Not Me, But You.” The event featured literary competitions, cultural performances, Yuva Samvad sessions and educational visits showcasing the rich traditions and biodiversity of the North East.

Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Dr. Pradip Lingfa, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission Pramod Jain, Vice Chancellor of Arunodaya University Dr. N.V. Sangvikar, and senior officials from the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education were also present at the valedictory function.