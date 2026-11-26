NEW DELHI: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik, (Retd.), has called upon Army officers to lead through personal example, courage and conviction, stressing that effective military leadership goes beyond exercising authority and requires integrity, empathy and a strong sense of responsibility.

The Governor made the remarks while attending the two-day Battalion Commanders’ Biennial Conference 2026 at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi, on November 25.

Addressing the officers, Parnaik emphasised the importance of leading from the front and upholding the highest standards of integrity, discipline and professionalism. He urged commanders to demonstrate moral courage, take timely decisions, accept responsibility and remain composed while dealing with challenging situations.

Also Read- Chinese Pangolin Rescued and Released into Forest in Nagaland’s Meluri

He also stressed that the honour of the Regiment and the nation must always take precedence over personal interests.

Highlighting the human dimension of military leadership, the Governor advised regimental officers to understand their personnel beyond their uniforms by taking an interest in their aspirations, concerns and family circumstances.

He said the welfare, dignity and morale of soldiers must remain a priority for commanders, observing that a motivated and well-cared-for soldier is the true strength of a military unit.

Also Read- Early Snowfall Blankets Nathu La and Gnathang Valley in East Sikkim

Sharing his own experience as an officer commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles 54 years ago, Parnaik offered a perspective on the responsibilities that accompany command.

He reminded the officers that the prestige associated with command should never overshadow its responsibilities. While rank provides authority, he said, character, competence, empathy and compassion are the qualities that earn lasting respect.

Earlier, the Governor laid a wreath at Veer Sthal and paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Regiment. He also felicitated Veer Naris and participated in the Rajputana Rifles Officers’ Association Meet.

The Governor’s address placed particular emphasis on the relationship between commanders and their soldiers, highlighting that professional excellence, personal integrity and concern for the welfare of personnel are essential elements of effective military leadership.