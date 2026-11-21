ITANAGAR- General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command, Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, on Saturday. The meeting focused on eastern border security, the welfare of ex-servicemen and various aspects of the Army’s engagement with the state government.

During the interaction, Governor Parnaik expressed deep appreciation for the Indian Army’s contribution to the development of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in remote and border areas. He said the Army’s role extended beyond safeguarding the nation’s borders, as its sustained engagement with local communities had helped build confidence, create opportunities and strengthen trust between the people and the Armed Forces.

The Governor appreciated the Army’s efforts to expand educational opportunities for children from remote villages by facilitating their admission to Sainik Schools. He also commended the pre-recruitment training programmes designed to prepare local youth for joining the Armed Forces, describing them as important avenues for discipline, confidence-building and career development.

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Highlighting the sporting potential of Arunachalee youth, Parnaik appreciated the Army’s initiative to identify and nurture young sporting talent with the support of sports medicine specialists. He observed that timely identification, scientific assessment and professional guidance could help promising athletes achieve their ambitions and bring recognition to the state and the country.

The Governor also conveyed the goodwill of the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards the Eastern Command and appreciated its efforts in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, strengthening relations with local communities and partnering with the state government in implementing the Vibrant Villages Programme.

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Emphasising the welfare of former servicemen and their families, the Governor urged the Army Commander to organise regular ex-servicemen rallies in different parts of the state, keeping in view its difficult terrain and scattered settlements.

He particularly stressed the need to involve Veer Naris, the widows of personnel who laid down their lives in service to the nation. He said the families of those who had served the country must never feel forgotten and should receive timely assistance, care and recognition.

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Earlier, Lt Gen VMB Krishnan briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the Army in the eastern region.

The Eastern Army Commander reiterated the Indian Army’s commitment to extending its fullest support to Arunachal Pradesh and working closely with the state government towards ensuring the security, development and welfare of its people.

The meeting underscored the continuing engagement between the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government in strengthening border security, community development and the welfare of serving and retired defence personnel.