Governor Joins ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’ Event

ITANAGAR— K. T. Parnaik participated in a youth interaction programme titled Let’s Speak Arunachal at Lok Bhavan on Monday, emphasising the importance of communication skills, discipline and confidence among young people.

The programme, organised by the NGO Let’s Speak Arunachal in collaboration with the Governor’s Secretariat, aimed to encourage students to overcome hesitation and express themselves with clarity.

Addressing participants, the Governor commended the initiative for promoting civic awareness and effective communication among youth across the state. He stated that empowering young individuals with confidence and the ability to articulate their thoughts is essential for building responsible citizens and future leaders.

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“When our youth are educated, disciplined, motivated, and confident in expressing themselves, they become the driving force of a progressive society,” he said.

Drawing from his experience, Parnaik urged teachers and parents to actively support children in developing public speaking skills. He emphasised that consistent practice and encouragement, both at home and in educational institutions, play a crucial role in improving communication abilities.

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He also highlighted the importance of proficiency in English, noting that it can enhance career prospects and facilitate meaningful engagement in an increasingly interconnected world.

Reaffirming the Raj Bhavan’s focus on youth development, the Governor announced that the Governor’s Secretariat will organise debate and declamation competitions at Lok Bhavan to provide students with platforms to build confidence. He further suggested that such activities should be conducted regularly in schools and colleges.

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During the event, the Governor felicitated students and individuals who have contributed to promoting public speaking through the initiative.

The programme also featured addresses by Porsum Ori and Tana Jiri, who reiterated their commitment to youth empowerment through communication and confidence-building.

Students shared their experiences during the interaction, noting how participation in such programmes helped them overcome stage fear.

The event included a cultural performance by students of Gyan Mission. Participants also included students and teachers from institutions such as Oju Mission, Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School, Eklavya Model Residential School Nyapin, Boum Kakir Mission, Midpu, Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, and Government Higher Secondary School, Dari.