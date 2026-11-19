ITANAGAR- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) has urged students from the remote border district of Tawang to use their experiences from educational exposure tours to broaden their understanding of India, build self-confidence and strengthen their commitment towards society.

Interacting with participants of the Indian Army’s National Integration Tour (NIT) at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday, the Governor emphasised that knowledge gained through such visits should complement classroom education and provide students with a wider perspective on the country’s people, institutions, cultures and diversity.

Encouraging the students to make the most of the opportunity, Parnaik advised them to remain curious, ask questions and develop an active interest in learning about the places and people they encounter. He also stressed the importance of communication skills, nurturing individual talents and preparing to face future challenges with courage and determination.

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The Governor suggested that future National Integration Tours should include more interactive activities, cultural exchanges, sporting events and opportunities for students to engage with people from different backgrounds. Such exposure, he said, would help young participants appreciate India’s cultural diversity, respect different traditions and strengthen national unity.

He further encouraged the students to return to their communities with fresh ideas, positive values and a renewed sense of responsibility towards society.

Commending the Indian Army for organising the initiative, the Governor said the National Integration Tour reflected the force’s continued commitment to national integration, youth empowerment and strengthening civil-military relations.

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The eight-day tour was organised under the aegis of Gajraj Corps (4 Corps) as part of the Army’s Sadbhavna Mission. It involved ten participants, including five girls and two teachers from Government Higher Secondary School, Jang, in Tawang district.

Major General N S Sohal, SM, General Officer Commanding, 71 Infantry Division, flagged off the tour at Missamari on November 12, 2026.

The initiative provides students from remote border areas an opportunity to explore different parts of the country, interact with people from diverse backgrounds and develop a broader understanding of India’s social and cultural landscape.