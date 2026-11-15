Governor Inaugurates Rs 5.75-Crore DIET Building in Namsai﻿

NAMSAI- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, (Retd.), inaugurated the new District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) building at Piyong in Namsai district on Saturday, highlighting the crucial role of quality teacher education in shaping the future of the state.

Constructed by the District Urban Development Department, Namsai, at a cost of ₹575.65 lakh, the project includes an academic-cum-administrative building, hostels for trainees and residential quarters for teachers.

The Governor said the establishment of the DIET at Piyong marks an important step towards strengthening the institutional framework for teacher education in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Infrastructure Must Become a Lasting Educational Asset

Emphasising the importance of the newly created infrastructure, the Governor said the institution must become a lasting asset serving generations of teachers and students.

He expressed hope that the DIET would provide a conducive environment for learning, interaction, research and professional exchange.

However, the Governor underlined that the availability of modern infrastructure and resources alone cannot guarantee transformation in the education sector.

“Government can provide buildings, facilities and resources, but the real transformation of education ultimately depends on the quality, dedication and commitment of teachers,” he said.

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‘Teachers Are Nation-Builders’

The Governor described education as one of the most powerful instruments for shaping individuals, strengthening society and building a progressive nation.

He said this objective requires committed, competent and inspiring teachers, who play a role not only as educators but also as nation-builders and architects of the future.

“Investment in teacher education is, therefore, a direct investment in the future of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Governor said.

He urged the faculty and staff of the new DIET to discharge their responsibilities with professionalism, sincerity and a spirit of innovation.

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Focus on NEP 2020

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, the Governor said the policy places strong emphasis on continuous professional development of teachers, competency-based learning and the holistic development of children.

He stressed that these objectives can be effectively realised only when teachers are adequately trained, motivated and supported.

The Governor also called for the establishment of a DIET in every district to strengthen teacher training at the grassroots level and ensure quality education across Arunachal Pradesh.

Such institutions, he said, could contribute significantly towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

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Strengthening Education at the Grassroots

The Governor said Arunachal Pradesh’s education system must focus on nurturing educated, disciplined and motivated citizens.

He observed that good citizens form the foundation of responsible leadership and a strong society.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, local MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Namsai Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering also addressed the gathering and expressed confidence that the new institution would strengthen teacher education and contribute to improving the overall quality of education in the district.

Earlier, the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) briefed the gathering on the status of DIETs in the state and informed that Arunachal Pradesh currently has 12 such institutions.

The inauguration of the new facility at Piyong adds to the state’s efforts to strengthen teacher training infrastructure, with the Governor placing particular emphasis on ensuring that institutional development is matched by the professional commitment and continuous development of teachers.