Governor Inaugurates RFL-Independence Cup 2026 in Rupa

RUPA (West Kameng): Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik, (Retd.) on Sunday inaugurated the RFL-Independence Cup Football Tournament 2026 at Gyaptang Stadium in Rupa, West Kameng district, calling upon young people to embrace sports as a pathway to discipline, leadership, healthy living and nation-building.

Jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Rupa Town Club under the theme “Say No to Drugs, Yes to Football,” the tournament has brought together 16 men’s teams, including formations of the Indian Army under the Kameng Sector, teams from across the North Eastern states, and a team from neighbouring Nepal. The competition also features six women’s teams, highlighting the growing participation of women in football.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Governor said football instils values such as teamwork, perseverance, resilience, respect for rules and the ability to perform under pressure. He said sports provide young people with a constructive avenue to channel their energy, build confidence and develop strong character.

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Referring to the growing challenge of substance abuse and other social issues, the Governor stressed that sports offer a healthy and meaningful alternative, helping youth develop positive habits and a clear sense of purpose.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting potential, he called for sustained investment in sports infrastructure, coaching facilities and exposure opportunities to enable young athletes to realise their full potential. He said tournaments like the Rupa Football League serve as important platforms for identifying and nurturing future sporting talent, particularly in remote and border regions.

Impressed by the facilities at Gyaptang Stadium, the Governor proposed the establishment of a dedicated Football Academy at the venue. He observed that quality sports infrastructure attracts experienced coaches, trainers and sports professionals, creating an environment conducive to scientific training, regular competitions and systematic talent identification.

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The Governor also welcomed the inclusion of the Women’s Football League, describing it as a significant step towards promoting gender equality and empowering young women through sports. He said greater participation of women enriches the sporting ecosystem and inspires future generations to pursue their aspirations with confidence.

Commending the organisers, the Governor lauded the Rupa Town Club and the Indian Army for their efforts in promoting youth development, community engagement and nation-building through sports. He said the tournament reflects the strong partnership between local communities and the armed forces in the border district.

Calling upon players to compete with passion, integrity and sportsmanship, the Governor reminded them that both victory and defeat are valuable learning experiences. He also urged parents, coaches and the community to continue supporting young athletes in achieving sporting excellence.

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Reiterating the importance of youth in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, he said every goal scored, every challenge overcome and every act of fair play contributes to building a stronger nation.

Local MLA and Chief Patron of the Rupa Football League Organising Committee Tseten Chombay, 6-Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, and General Officer Commanding, 5 Mountain Division, Major General Amit Nautiyal, SM, VSM, also addressed the gathering. They highlighted the role of sports in promoting discipline, teamwork, youth development and stronger cooperation between local communities and the Indian Army.

Among those present were West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr. Dilip Kumar, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, former minister D.K. Thongdok, former Rajya Sainik Board Secretary Air Commodore Rinchin Musabi (Retd.), Army and SSB officers, Panchayat representatives and invited guests.

The inaugural ceremony featured colourful traditional welcome dances and cultural performances by local artistes, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. The enthusiastic participation of local residents, youth and football enthusiasts created a festive atmosphere as the tournament got underway.