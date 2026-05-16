Governor Honours Lok Bhavan Staffer for Preventing Major Fire Mishap

ITANAGAR- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh KT Parnaik on Friday presented the ‘Governor’s Citation’ along with a cash award of Rs. 20,000 to Minati Dakuya in recognition of her timely intervention that helped avert a major fire incident in the Lok Bhavan Complex in Itanagar.

The award ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan on May 16, where the Governor commended Dakuya for her presence of mind, civic responsibility, and dedication to public safety. According to officials, her swift response during an electrical fire incident on May 8 prevented the situation from escalating into a larger tragedy.

Speaking at the event, Parnaik said Dakuya’s exemplary conduct reflected courage, humanity, and commitment to duty. He stated that her actions should serve as an inspiration to all officials and staff members working in public institutions.

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The Governor also urged employees of the Governor Secretariat to remain sensitive and responsive towards people in distress. Emphasising the importance of individual responsibility during emergencies, he said people should act with courage and compassion instead of remaining silent spectators.

“Timely action, even by a single person, can save lives and prevent major tragedies,” the Governor said while referring to the incident.

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According to the details shared during the programme, the incident occurred on May 8 at around 7:30 PM when Dakuya noticed an electrical fire breaking out from a nearby electric pole in Sector-B. Recognising the potential danger of the fire spreading to nearby residential quarters, she immediately alerted the Electricity Department and consistently followed up to ensure that the power supply was disconnected without delay.

Officials stated that her prompt response helped prevent what could have developed into a serious fire accident in the residential area.

The Governor further said that Dakuya’s alertness and swift action highlighted the importance of public service, compassion, and community responsibility in ensuring public safety.