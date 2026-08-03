Governor Honours IMC Mayor with ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ Medallion

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) on Monday presented the prestigious ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ Medallion for Excellence to Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Likha Nari Tadar in recognition of her efforts to improve urban infrastructure and make the state capital cleaner, greener and more citizen-friendly.

The award was presented at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar. The Governor praised the Mayor and the IMC team for strengthening civic services, promoting cleanliness and sanitation, and improving the quality of life for residents of the Capital Region.

Congratulating the IMC for its proactive approach, the Governor said a clean and well-managed city reflects the collective responsibility of citizens and civic authorities. He encouraged the Corporation to continue adopting people-centric and technology-driven solutions for better urban governance.

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Emphasising the need for a cleaner capital, the Governor said Itanagar should aspire to become a Clean, Hygienic and Sustainable Tourism City. He proposed launching a “Zero Litter Itanagar Mission” with strict enforcement, public awareness campaigns, CCTV monitoring, spot fines and citizen reporting mechanisms.

He also stressed achieving 100 per cent waste segregation at source, eliminating single-use plastics, and promoting eco-friendly alternatives such as bamboo and cane products. To improve the city’s tourism appeal, he suggested developing clean corridors from Hollongi Airport to major destinations, equipped with public toilets, proper signage, landscaping, street lighting and waste disposal facilities.

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The Governor further highlighted the importance of community participation through Ward Cleanliness Committees, School Green Brigades, youth volunteers and Self-Help Groups, expressing confidence that these initiatives would help position Itanagar among the cleanest capitals in Northeast India while improving public health and boosting tourism.

Mayor Likha Nari Tadar briefed the Governor on the IMC’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen civic amenities, sanitation, waste management and urban infrastructure across the Capital Complex.