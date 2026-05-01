Governor Felicitates Manami Gamlin with Rising Sun Medallion

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, presented the prestigious ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ medallion for excellence to Manami Moyir Gamlin at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday.

The award recognises her dedication and excellence in Indian classical dance. A student of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Nirjuli, Manami has demonstrated notable skill and expression across multiple classical forms.

Commending her achievements, the Governor praised her discipline, artistry, and commitment to preserving India’s cultural heritage. He noted that her performances reflect both technical proficiency and emotional depth.

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Manami has trained in classical dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, and has also explored folk traditions such as Lavani. Her performances at cultural programmes, including those held at Lok Bhavan, have consistently drawn appreciation.

The Governor described her journey as an example of the potential among youth in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised that dedication and guided training can enable young individuals to achieve excellence while contributing to cultural preservation.

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He also expressed hope that her achievements would inspire more young people in the state to engage with Indian classical arts.

Manami, daughter of Moyir Riba and Daman Gamlin, is currently pursuing her Visarad in Kathak at Nrityangan Dance and Music Academy.

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In addition to classical training, she has actively learned and performed various folk dances from across Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Her talent has earned her opportunities to perform at major national and international platforms, including the G20 Summit, the C20 Summit, and centenary celebrations in Dharamshala.

Her journey reflects a blend of dedication, cultural pride, and artistic excellence, positioning her as a promising young cultural ambassador for the state.