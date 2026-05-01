ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Governor Felicitates Manami Gamlin with Rising Sun Medallion

Governor KT Parnaik honours young dancer Manami Gamlin for excellence in Indian classical arts.

Last Updated: 01/05/2026
1 minute read
Governor Felicitates Manami Gamlin with Rising Sun Medallion

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, presented the prestigious ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ medallion for excellence to Manami Moyir Gamlin at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday.

The award recognises her dedication and excellence in Indian classical dance. A student of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Nirjuli, Manami has demonstrated notable skill and expression across multiple classical forms.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Commending her achievements, the Governor praised her discipline, artistry, and commitment to preserving India’s cultural heritage. He noted that her performances reflect both technical proficiency and emotional depth.

Also Read- Arunachal Scholar Showcases Tani Mental Health Models at NAOP conference

Manami has trained in classical dance forms including Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi, and has also explored folk traditions such as Lavani. Her performances at cultural programmes, including those held at Lok Bhavan, have consistently drawn appreciation.

The Governor described her journey as an example of the potential among youth in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised that dedication and guided training can enable young individuals to achieve excellence while contributing to cultural preservation.

Also Read- Christians Demand Repeal of APFRA 1978

He also expressed hope that her achievements would inspire more young people in the state to engage with Indian classical arts.

Manami, daughter of Moyir Riba and Daman Gamlin, is currently pursuing her Visarad in Kathak at Nrityangan Dance and Music Academy.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Highlights Arunachal Growth Story at ICPP Growth Conference

In addition to classical training, she has actively learned and performed various folk dances from across Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Her talent has earned her opportunities to perform at major national and international platforms, including the G20 Summit, the C20 Summit, and centenary celebrations in Dharamshala.

Her journey reflects a blend of dedication, cultural pride, and artistic excellence, positioning her as a promising young cultural ambassador for the state.

Tags
Last Updated: 01/05/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tawang Sees Protest Over Minor Assault Case

Arunachal: Tawang Sees Protest Over Minor Assault Case

Arunachal: Daporijo Bids Farewell to Veteran Official

Arunachal: Daporijo Bids Farewell to Veteran Official

Arunachal: MAIS Ziro Celebrates 20th Foundation Day

Arunachal: MAIS Ziro Celebrates 20th Foundation Day

Arunachal: Drone Innovation Hub Opens in Pasighat College

Arunachal: Drone Innovation Hub Opens in Pasighat College

Arunachal: Sibuk Village Drives Flower Tourism with 300 Dikong Saplings

Arunachal: Sibuk Village Drives Flower Tourism with 300 Dikong Saplings

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Cracks Down on Land Encroachment

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Cracks Down on Land Encroachment

Prof Divakaran Honoured at AIU Pune Event

Prof Divakaran Honoured at AIU Pune Event

Likor Village Backs Siang Project PFR Activities

Arunachal: Likor Village Backs Siang Project PFR Activities

Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Sajolang Language Workshop in Roing

Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Sajolang Language Workshop in Roing

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews Ampani Hydropower Project

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews Ampani Hydropower Project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button