Governor Encourages Students to Value Creativity, Innovation and Service Alongside Academic Excellence﻿

DOIMUKH- Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, (Retd.), on Monday encouraged students to look beyond academic excellence and place equal importance on creativity, innovation and service to society.

Participating in the College Day celebration of Government College, Doimukh, the Governor formally declared the three-day celebrations open at the college campus and described College Day as a celebration of “dreams, determination and collective achievement.”

The Governor took the salute of marching contingents representing different houses and witnessed a spectacular mass dance performance and a colourful Cosplay presentation by the students, showcasing their talent, creativity and cultural enthusiasm.

Commending the college fraternity and particularly the students’ organisation for organising the celebration, Lt Gen Parnaik said the programme reflected the enthusiasm, creativity and collective commitment of the institution.

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Education Must Go Beyond Examinations

Addressing the students, the Governor said that college life provides an important opportunity for young people to discover their passions, recognise their strengths and prepare themselves for the challenges of life.

He urged students to pursue their goals with discipline, perseverance and integrity, while developing essential skills such as communication, critical thinking, digital competence and teamwork.

The Governor encouraged students to read beyond textbooks, ask questions, embrace technology and use Artificial Intelligence responsibly.

He emphasised that education should not remain confined to examinations and academic qualifications but should equip young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to face real-life challenges.

The Governor also reminded faculty members of their important responsibility to guide, inspire and help shape young minds.

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Call to Stay Away from Drugs

Cautioning students against drugs and other harmful influences, Lt Gen Parnaik urged them to protect their health, relationships and future aspirations.

He called upon students to actively contribute to the fight against substance abuse through volunteerism and responsible participation in society.

The Governor said that young people must remain mentally alert, physically strong and morally upright while preparing themselves for leadership roles in the future.

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Students Are Future Leaders of Viksit Bharat@2047

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the Governor said that today’s students would be among those responsible for transforming the national aspiration into reality.

He encouraged young people to think beyond the ordinary, create opportunities and emerge as capable, honest and compassionate leaders.

At the same time, he urged students to remain rooted in the rich cultural values and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The future of 2047,” the Governor emphasised, must be built through the choices and actions taken by young people today.

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Governor Highlights Positive Role of Gen Z

Speaking about the younger generation, Lt Gen Parnaik highlighted what he described as the positive qualities expected from Gen Z.

He said the ideal young generation should be educated, patriotic, responsible and committed to nation-building.

The Governor expressed confidence that such a generation would contribute meaningfully to the progress of Arunachal Pradesh and the country.

Local MLA Nabam Vivek, College Students’ Union Advisor Yab Nikum, and College Students’ Union General Secretary Teshi Tach also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the Principal of Government College Doimukh, Dr. Taw Azu, briefed the gathering about the progress and challenges of the institution.

The three-day College Day celebration will provide students with an opportunity to participate in various activities and showcase their academic, cultural and creative abilities while promoting teamwork, confidence and a spirit of collective achievement.