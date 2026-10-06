Governor Directs IMC, PWD to Ensure Better Roads, Cleanliness and Civic Amenities in Itanagar﻿

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) has called for a sustained focus on road maintenance, cleanliness and coordinated urban infrastructure management to make Itanagar a sustainable, green and future-focused capital.

The Governor reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects and road-related works during a meeting with Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Likha Nari Tadar, IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen and senior PWD officials at Lok Bhavan on October 6.

The central focus of the meeting was the need to move beyond the creation of infrastructure and ensure its regular maintenance, efficient execution and long-term sustainability.

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The Governor said planned urban development should ultimately improve the quality of life of residents. He stressed that modern infrastructure must be supported by cleanliness, efficient civic services, environmental sustainability and a citizen-centric approach.

Focus on Hollongi–Itanagar Highway

Particular emphasis was placed on the Hollongi–Itanagar Highway, which serves as the principal gateway to the state capital.

The Governor directed the Highway Division to ensure timely repairs, regular upkeep and effective maintenance so that the corridor remains clean, safe and presentable. He also called for coordination with the IMC to maintain cleanliness and civic amenities along the highway.

He further stressed the importance of continuous maintenance by contractors working under the ‘Risk and Cost’ clause, indicating that responsibility for keeping completed infrastructure functional should not end with construction.

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Roads and maintenance under scrutiny

The condition of highways and major roads in and around the Capital Region was also discussed. The Governor expressed concern over road stretches requiring attention and called for a proactive approach to repairs and infrastructure upkeep.

He emphasized quality, durability and regular monitoring of ongoing projects rather than focusing only on construction.

Reliable roads, he said, are essential not only for everyday movement but also for economic activity, tourism, emergency services and the movement of goods and people.

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Cleanliness as a civic responsibility

The Governor also appreciated the efforts of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation.

He encouraged the municipal administration to strengthen public awareness and community participation, stressing that maintaining a clean city should be treated as a collective responsibility.

The meeting also underlined the importance of coordination between the municipal corporation, PWD and other agencies involved in infrastructure and civic services.

For Itanagar, the message from the review was therefore not limited to new projects. The emphasis was on how existing and upcoming infrastructure is maintained, monitored and integrated into the city’s broader urban development needs.

The Governor said every civic initiative—from roads and drainage to sanitation, traffic management and urban beautification—should contribute to making Itanagar a more livable, efficient and environmentally sustainable capital city.

Governor KT Parnaik calls for better road maintenance, cleanliness and coordination to make Itanagar a sustainable and green capital.