Governor, Chief Minister Review Arunachal’s Development Priorities

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday, where the two leaders reviewed the state’s developmental priorities, ongoing projects and strategies to address challenges arising from natural disasters and climate-related events.

During the meeting, the Governor congratulated the Chief Minister and ‘Team Arunachal Pradesh’ on completing ten years of public service and leadership, describing the milestone as a significant achievement in the state’s governance journey.

The Governor observed that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed notable progress over the past decade across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, connectivity, tourism and rural development. He said the government’s people-centric approach has strengthened governance by extending public services to citizens, particularly those living in remote and border regions.

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Lt Gen Parnaik also appreciated the ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ initiative, stating that the programme has transformed public service delivery by taking government services directly to people’s doorsteps. According to the Governor, the initiative has enhanced public trust and reinforced the principles of inclusive and accessible governance.

Emphasising the importance of technology-driven administration, the Governor commended the State Government’s efforts in promoting e-governance and expanding digital service delivery across departments.

He advocated the greater use of geospatial technology, satellite imagery and data analytics for planning, monitoring and evaluating developmental projects. He noted that such technological tools could improve decision-making, strengthen disaster preparedness, optimise resource utilisation and ensure timely implementation of welfare schemes and infrastructure projects.

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The discussions also focused on accelerating the execution of key development initiatives while enhancing the state’s capacity to respond effectively to natural disasters and climate-related challenges.

The meeting reflected the state government’s continued emphasis on technology-enabled governance, infrastructure development and citizen-centric service delivery as part of its broader development agenda.