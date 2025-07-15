Governor, Chief Minister launch a book ‘Mystic Arunachal – Tales from India’s Hidden Frontier’

ITANAGAR- In a heartfelt celebration of culture, storytelling, and regional identity, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), and Chief Minister Pema Khandu jointly launched the book Mystic Arunachal – Tales from India’s Hidden Frontier on Monday at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall, Itanagar.

Authored by Major Rahul Jha, Sena Medal, who currently serves as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor, the book presents a compelling collection of ten fictional tales inspired by the oral traditions, landscapes, and tribal cultures of Arunachal Pradesh.

Through rich narratives and striking visuals, the book seeks to capture the spirit of Arunachal, often described as India’s last unexplored frontier.

Book Overview

Mystic Arunachal is the culmination of two years of immersive travel and reflection by Major Jha across the remotest regions of the state — from the peaks of Tawang to the groves of Ziro, and from the valleys of Mechukha to the highlands of Anini.

“As a soldier, I was trained to observe landscapes. But in Arunachal, I learned to listen to them,” shared Major Jha during the launch.

Each of the book’s ten stories is set in a different region of Arunachal and draws from local legends, tribal wisdom, and cultural motifs, paired with visual illustrations and cultural footnotes. The book is positioned as more than a travelogue — it is a literary homage to the land and its people.

Remarks from the Dais

Governor Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik (Retd.) praised the author for going beyond military duties to offer a deeply personal and artistic tribute to Arunachal:

“The book is a tribute to the timeless traditions, the silent resilience, and the natural grandeur of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said, lauding Major Jha’s passion and sensitivity.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also commended the initiative, noting that such works play a crucial role in preserving indigenous identity and introducing Arunachal to wider audiences in a meaningful, human-centric way.

Cultural Impact and Aspirations

Major Jha expressed hope that Mystic Arunachal would become a cultural touchstone and educational resource for generations. He envisioned the book as a bridge between tradition and imagination, meant to spark curiosity, preserve memory, and foster understanding of Arunachal’s unique heritage.

The launch marks an important addition to the growing body of literature celebrating the diverse ethnic and ecological fabric of Northeast India.