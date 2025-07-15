Governor, Chief Minister Attend CII Presentation to Boost Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR – In a strategic move to harness the skill and entrepreneurial potential of Arunachal Pradesh’s youth, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, participated in a high-level presentation by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on “Leveraging Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Potential in Arunachal Pradesh.” The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Reaffirming his commitment to building a “Viksit Arunachal,” the Governor stressed the vital role of youth empowerment through training, entrepreneurship, and industry-linked skill development.

“A strong and skilled generation is essential for long-term, self-reliant growth,” he said, adding that exposure, financial support, and handholding are key to realizing this vision.

He called for a dedicated Skilling and Entrepreneurship Institute in the State, and emphasized partnerships with reputed national bodies like CII to equip Arunachali youth with industry-relevant skills. The Governor underlined the need for sector-specific skilling—particularly in hydropower, agro-based industries, rare earth minerals, floriculture, and tourism—to drive future-ready development.

Suggesting bold, investment-heavy initiatives to the Chief Minister, the Governor maintained that such decisions would yield long-term, sustainable returns for the State’s economic future.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, echoing the Governor’s vision, said Arunachal’s development model is rooted in green investment and sustainability. He stated that the youth of Arunachal must be nurtured as job creators, not just job seekers, and highlighted that recent infrastructure and economic developments were made possible due to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s focused policies.

The presentation by Brig. Ashish Bhattacharyya, Principal Advisor of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) under CII, included actionable proposals and insights on linking youth skills to industrial opportunities.

The event was attended by senior officials including Commissioners and Secretaries from the departments of Planning, Investment, Health, Skill Development, Labour and Employment, IT, and Science and Technology.

The collaborative effort between the State Government and CII marks a significant step toward transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a skilled, entrepreneurial, and economically resilient State.