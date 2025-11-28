Governor Boosts Global Push for Arunachal Kiwi

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) has continued his sustained campaign to promote Arunachal Kiwi across national and international platforms, bringing unprecedented visibility to one of the State’s most promising agricultural products. The Governor’s initiative reflects a clear and consistent effort to expand market access and recognition for the thousands of farmers who contribute to India’s kiwi supply.

Each year, Raj Bhavan dispatches curated boxes of Arunachal-grown kiwis to prominent national leaders, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Governors and Chief Ministers. This year, for the first time, the initiative has been extended to foreign embassies and consulates, marking a significant step toward exploring global market opportunities for the fruit.

The Governor’s efforts highlight Arunachal Pradesh’s growing agricultural profile. The State contributes nearly 40% of India’s domestic kiwi production, a milestone supported by favourable climatic conditions and sustained government initiatives. Arunachal is also the first Indian state to receive organic certification for kiwi, underscoring its commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible farming.

In acknowledging the gesture, the Prime Minister praised the hard work of Arunachal’s farmers and noted that the State’s rise as India’s largest kiwi producer reflects its rich natural potential and the determination of its people. He commended the State government’s efforts to convert local resources into meaningful economic opportunities and said the kiwis symbolised the warmth and goodwill of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the State Horticulture Department, Arunachal Pradesh produced over 70 lakh kilograms of kiwi this year, engaging close to 1,500 farmers across 3,582 hectares. Major production belts include West Kameng and Lower Subansiri, while emerging cultivation zones have been identified in Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Shi Yomi, Tawang, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, and Keyi Panyor.

Smaller but promising pockets are developing in Kamle (Kamporijo), Papum Pare (Sagalee) and Upper Siang (Singa and Gelling). Kiwi cultivation in Singa and Gelling, introduced under the Vibrant Village Programme, has shown encouraging early results.

To support this momentum, the Department of Horticulture, Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Board and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) are actively working to strengthen market linkages, help farmers connect with buyers and expand the fruit’s reach to national and international markets.

Officials say the combined efforts of Raj Bhavan and government agencies aim to secure long-term growth for kiwi farmers, improve income stability and position Arunachal Pradesh as a major horticultural hub in India’s Northeast.