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Governor Backs Vision to Transform RIWATCH into UWATCH

Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik lauds RIWATCH's contribution to preserving Arunachal's indigenous heritage and expresses confidence in its proposed transformation into the University of World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (UWATCH).

Last Updated: 24/07/2026
1 minute read
Governor Backs Vision to Transform RIWATCH into UWATCH

ITANAGAR-  The Governing Council of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), led by its Chairman Dr. Joram Begi, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss the institute’s vision of transforming RIWATCH into the University of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (UWATCH).

The proposed university has been envisioned as a globally recognised centre of excellence dedicated to the study, preservation and promotion of indigenous knowledge systems, traditional cultures, heritage studies and sustainable living practices.

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During the meeting, the Governor appreciated RIWATCH’s 15-year journey and commended its pioneering role in researching, documenting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. He observed that through its ethnographic museum, documentation centre, mother languages centre, research publications, audiovisual archives and community-based initiatives, the institution has made significant contributions to safeguarding the cultural legacy of the State’s indigenous communities.

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The Governor noted that RIWATCH has documented oral traditions, folk narratives, rituals, indigenous languages and traditional ecological knowledge while fostering academic collaborations with national and international universities and research institutions.

He also appreciated its efforts towards cultural empowerment, linguistic preservation, sustainable development and community participation.

Expressing confidence in the proposed transformation of RIWATCH into UWATCH, the Governor said the institution has the potential to emerge as a global hub for comparative civilisational studies, indigenous research and intercultural dialogue.

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He said such a university could attract scholars, researchers and students from across the world while preserving humanity’s ancient wisdom and promoting traditional knowledge as a resource for addressing contemporary global challenges.

Among those present during the meeting were Shri Vijay Swami, Secretary and Executive Director of RIWATCH, Dr. A.K. Tripathy, Academic Advisor, and Er. Tayum Tok, a member of the institute.

Established in 2009 at Roing, RIWATCH has grown into one of Northeast India’s leading cultural research institutions, working to bridge traditional wisdom with contemporary knowledge systems.

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Last Updated: 24/07/2026
1 minute read
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