Governor Advocates Institutional Training Centre for Indigenous Faiths in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

ITANAGAR-  A delegation of indigenous priests, led by Nangram Kani, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Friday.

During the interaction, the Governor listened to the priests’ experiences, acknowledged the challenges they face, and stressed the need to both preserve and adapt age-old traditions in the face of modernization.

He emphasized that indigenous rituals should be meaningful and guided by scientific reasoning, ensuring their positive role in society. Highlighting the importance of cultural preservation, the Governor urged documentation of indigenous practices for future generations, describing it as vital for safeguarding tribal identity.

A key suggestion made by the Governor was the establishment of an institutionalized training and teaching centre for indigenous faiths in Arunachal Pradesh. Such a centre, he said, would systematically pass on sacred knowledge to younger generations while providing structured support for the preservation of tribal wisdom.

Calling indigenous priests the custodians of spiritual heritage and tribal wisdom, the Governor urged them to guide their communities towards living in harmony with nature, conserving flora and fauna, and upholding traditional values of peace, unity, and sustainable living.

He concluded by reminding the priests that their advice and guidance must always serve the greater good of society, ensuring that traditional values remain a source of strength and pride for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

