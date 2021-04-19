GOOD NEWS- Covid Vaccine For All Above 18 Starting May 1

NEW DELHI- In a major Development, the Government of India on Monday announced that everyone above the Age of 18 years can get themselves vaccinated from May 1.

“In a Meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 has been taken,” said the Government in an Official statement.

In his meetings today, PM Modi stressed that vaccination was “the biggest weapon” in the fight against the coronavirus and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated.

All adults will be vaccinated and states can buy vaccines directly from makers in the “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the government said on a day the country reported a new high of 2.73 lakh cases in a day.