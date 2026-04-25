GOC 56 Div Meets Arunachal Governor

LIKABALI- The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 56 Infantry Division, Vivek Bakshi, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, at the Likabali Military Station on Saturday, where discussions focused on welfare measures for ex-servicemen and their families.

The meeting took place in the context of the Governor’s visit to the military station ahead of an Ex-Servicemen Rally scheduled in the region. Both sides reviewed ongoing initiatives and emphasised the importance of sustained outreach and community engagement by the Armed Forces.

During the interaction, the Governor highlighted the need for continued and proactive support to ex-servicemen, particularly Veer Naris (war widows) and their families. He stressed that welfare entitlements and rehabilitation benefits must be delivered effectively and in a timely manner.

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Parnaik noted that ensuring the well-being of veterans and families of fallen soldiers is both a duty and a moral responsibility of the nation. He urged Army personnel posted in the state to remain sensitive to the needs of these communities.

Emphasising the role of education as a tool for empowerment, the Governor suggested that the Army take forward dedicated educational initiatives for children of Veer Naris and ex-servicemen. He said such efforts would help them access quality education and prepare for career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces.

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Officials indicated that such initiatives could contribute to long-term socio-economic stability for affected families while also encouraging future generations to engage in public service.

During the meeting, Major General Bakshi briefed the Governor on various welfare programmes being implemented by the 56 Infantry Division for veterans, war widows, and local communities. He reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to strengthening these efforts through sustained outreach and support.