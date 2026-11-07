GHSS Hija Launches Alumni Association to Drive Educational Transformation in Ziro

ZIRO- Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Hija on Friday launched its Alumni Association, marking a significant step towards strengthening community participation and alumni support for the future development of the institution.

The launch coincided with the school’s first-ever Alumni Meet, which brought together former students, community members, educators and public representatives at the GHSS Hija football ground.

The event was attended by Mutchu Mithi, MLA-cum-Advisor to the Ministers of Home and Education, as the Chief Guest. MLA Hage Appa and Tapi Tai, Chief Engineer (Power) and General Secretary of AITF, attended as Special Guests. Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme also participated in the programme, reflecting administrative and community support for the initiative.

While the event provided former students with an opportunity to reconnect with their school and fellow alumni, the central focus remained the role that the newly formed Alumni Association can play in supporting the institution’s future growth and improving educational opportunities for students.

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GHSS Hija is among 14 government schools in Arunachal Pradesh adopted by Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) under an initiative spearheaded by Tanii Supuñ Dukuñ, the Apex Council of Apatani.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the relationship between educational institutions and the communities they serve by encouraging greater local participation and shared responsibility for the development of government schools.

The school adoption model reflects a broader approach towards mobilising community resources, institutional support and alumni networks to contribute to educational development. Organisers believe that the involvement of former students can help create stronger support systems for students and contribute to the long-term growth of the institution.

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The launch of the Alumni Association therefore represents more than a reunion of former students. It creates a formal platform through which alumni can remain connected with their alma mater and participate in initiatives aimed at improving institutional facilities, student opportunities and community engagement.

Speakers and organisers at the programme acknowledged the efforts of the school authorities and members of the Alumni Association in bringing former students together under a common platform.

With the formation of the association, GHSS Hija has opened a new chapter focused on sustained institutional development, stronger community partnerships and greater alumni participation in shaping the educational future of the region.

The first Alumni Meet concluded with a message of collective responsibility, with former students and community stakeholders expressing their commitment to contributing to the continued growth of the institution and the future of its students.