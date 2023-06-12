Get ready to witness the Rally of Arunachal 2023

ITANAGAR- The Motorsports Club of Arunachal Pradesh, in association with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), has announced the Rally of Arunachal 2023, the second round of the highly anticipated Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship. This prestigious event has been organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Rally of Arunachal 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 13th, 2023, in Itanagar, with a massive field of 51 entries so far. The event will commence with the ceremonial start at the Legislative Assembly Complex in Itanagar at 4:30 p.m.

The round two of the Indian National Rally Championship will be held on the 14th of June 2023 at Chimpu-Hollongi highway from 11 AM onwards and continue till 8 PM.

The next day on the 15th the championship takes place in the roads of Yazali-Ziro. The fastest drivers from India will descend down in the land of the dawn-lit mountains with their mean machines and put their skills to the test.

The thrilling event is set to showcase the skill and determination of rally drivers across multiple categories, including INRC, INRC 2, INRC 3, INRC 4, Gypsy Class, JINRC (Junior INRC), and Women’s Class.