Geku Degree College Students Rally Against Siang Dam Detentions﻿

GEKU- ( Upper Siang )- Students of Geku Degree College, under the banner of the Siang Dam Affected Geku Students’ Association (SDAGSA), took out a rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, demanding the release of people detained in connection with the ongoing agitation against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The students also demanded the withdrawal of armed police forces deployed in the region amid continuing tensions surrounding the proposed project.

During the peaceful demonstration, students carried placards with messages including “No Dam, No Survey,” “Let the Siang River Flow,” “Save Abor Land,” and “Adi Among Nyokmo Maye.” Protesters also raised slogans demanding the immediate release of those currently detained.

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A major concern highlighted by the student association was that several people arrested during the anti-dam protests are reportedly college students.

Through the rally, the students sought to draw attention to wider concerns surrounding the proposed project, including the protection of the Siang River, ancestral land, indigenous identity, cultural heritage and the future of the Adi community.

The students said the continued deployment of armed police personnel has added to concerns among local communities and called for the forces to be withdrawn.

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The demonstration reflected the continuing opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in parts of the Siang region. The students urged the authorities to address the concerns of affected communities through dialogue and peaceful engagement.

The rally also underscored the growing participation of young people and students in the movement, particularly as the association claims that several detainees connected with the protests are themselves college students.