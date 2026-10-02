Gandhi Jayanti Observed Across Arunachal Pradesh with Focus on Cleanliness, Non-Violence and Community Participation﻿

ITANAGAR- Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas were observed across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday with programmes centred on Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of cleanliness, truth, non-violence, self-reliance, service and community participation.

From the state capital Itanagar to Keyi Panyor, Kra Daadi, Shi-Yomi and Ziro, district administrations and local communities organised cleanliness drives, plantation programmes, awareness activities, marches, competitions and tributes to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Itanagar: CM launches ‘Swachhta Vahaan’

In Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration under Swachhta Hi Seva-2026, organised by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at the State Banquet Hall.

The programme began with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The Chief Minister urged citizens to uphold Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and service.

Khandu also launched the “Swachhta Vahaan”, aimed at carrying cleanliness and clean-living awareness campaigns across different sectors. He administered a cleanliness pledge to students and volunteers and urged citizens to take the Swachhta Pledge seriously, including dedicating 100 hours a year, or around two hours a week, to cleanliness.

The Chief Minister also emphasised public participation in maintaining sanitation and keeping communities clean and healthy.

Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh called for a renewed public commitment to keeping surroundings clean, while IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen appealed to residents to maintain a clean and green Itanagar.

As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, the Chief Minister, along with officers, officials and members of the public, also planted saplings at Itaport.

Keyi Panyor: Gandhi’s principles linked to sustainable development

At Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district, the District Administration observed Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas with a plantation drive under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ at the District Secretariat.

Deputy Commissioner Ankita Mishra, IAS, paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and highlighted three principles associated with his vision—Swachhata, Sarvodaya and Self-Reliance (Atmanirbhar).

She emphasised the relevance of these principles to everyday life and collective action, linking cleanliness and environmental responsibility with sustainable development.

Officers, officials, police personnel and members of the public participated in the programme and plantation drive, with saplings planted across the District Secretariat premises.

Kra Daadi: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign concludes at Palin

At Palin in Kra Daadi district, the Department of Urban Affairs, Palin Division, marked the conclusion of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign with Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The programme began with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi led by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of DUDA Higio Yame, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rido Tarak and Heads of Departments.

The event also recognised participants in Waste-to-Art, Essay Writing, Drawing and Swachhata Sports competitions. A special award was presented to the Best Sanitation Worker for dedicated service.

An Assistant Engineer from DUDA highlighted the importance of four-way source segregation of waste and public compliance with municipal hygiene practices.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rido Tarak spoke about the relationship between sanitation and public health, recalling his childhood experience of witnessing diseases associated with unhygienic conditions in the region.

The Deputy Commissioner urged people to continue following cleanliness practices beyond the campaign period and administered the Swachhata Pledge.

Shi-Yomi: Marathon, cleanliness drive and anti-drug message

In Shi-Yomi district, Gandhi Jayanti and the International Day of Non-Violence were observed at Tato following a marathon and Swachhata Bharat cleanliness drive.

The day-long programme was organised jointly by the District Administration, District Art & Culture Office, Urban & Development Department, District Sports Office and the Marathon Organising Committee.

The marathon began from Zero Point, Tato, followed by a cleanliness drive focusing on the importance of a clean, healthy and drug-free society.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath R., IAS, attended as Chief Guest, while Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tanya Rinya was the Guest of Honour.

The programme featured student performances, speeches on Gandhi’s ideals and messages on truth, non-violence, cleanliness and self-reliance.

The Superintendent of Police also highlighted concerns related to addiction and its adverse effects and administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge to teachers and students.

Prizes were distributed to participants in the marathon and other activities. Speakers called upon young people to uphold peace, discipline, cleanliness, self-reliance and responsible citizenship.

Ziro: Prabhat Pheris, Safaimitra honours and town-wide cleanliness drive

At Ziro, Gandhi Jayanti was observed with morning Prabhat Pheris, floral tributes, recognition of sanitation workers and a district-wide cleanliness campaign.

Students took part in Prabhat Pheris across the town under the direction of the Deputy Director of School Education.

Later, district officers, department heads, local leaders and residents assembled near the Mahatma Gandhi statue to offer floral tributes.

A special prize distribution ceremony was organised to recognise Safaimitras and community members for their contribution to public hygiene and community well-being.

The programme was followed by a mass cleanliness drive covering government offices, schools, residential colonies, market areas and hospital premises. Residents and officials participated together in the activity.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme appreciated the public participation and said that a meaningful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi involves incorporating cleanliness, civic responsibility and mutual respect into everyday life.

A statewide message of cleanliness and civic responsibility

The celebrations across the districts reflected a common emphasis on translating the values associated with Mahatma Gandhi into practical community action.

While cleanliness and sanitation formed the central theme of activities in several locations, programmes also incorporated environmental conservation, plantation, public health, non-violence, self-reliance, youth participation and recognition of sanitation workers.

The observances demonstrated different local approaches—from the launch of a dedicated cleanliness vehicle in the state capital and plantation activities in Keyi Panyor, to competitions and sanitation-worker recognition in Kra Daadi, a marathon and anti-drug awareness programme in Shi-Yomi, and Prabhat Pheris and town-wide cleanliness activities in Ziro.