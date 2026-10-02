Gandhi Jayanti Marked with Cleanliness Drive, Plantation and Special Gram Sabha at Poma

POMA- Gandhi Jayanti was observed at Poma with a mass cleanliness drive, tree plantation programme and a Special Gram Sabha, bringing together public representatives, officials, Self Help Groups, NGOs and local residents around issues of sanitation, environmental conservation and rural development.

The programme was led by Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Transport Ojing Tasing under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026. A plantation drive under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ was also organised at Bini Yanga Government Women’s College.

The celebrations were organised by the Poma Gram Segment Panchayat in collaboration with the Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

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Special Gram Sabha focuses on grassroots development

Addressing the gathering, Minister Ojing Tasing said the spread of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign to villages reflects growing public participation in the cleanliness movement.

He linked the initiative to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and noted that people and organisations across different sectors have participated in the cleanliness campaign since its launch in 2014.

The Minister also stressed the importance of youth-centric and women-centric programmes, saying the progress of villages and society is closely connected with the progress of young people and women.

He encouraged residents to learn more about Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) and other rural development initiatives and make use of available opportunities.

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Tasing also highlighted the role of the Arunachal Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and Self Help Groups, saying SHGs have become important platforms for rural women to participate in discussions, exchange knowledge and strengthen their livelihoods.

Poma Rising campaign promotes environmental conservation

ZPM Baba Kinu said the Poma Gram Segment Panchayat has initiated the “Poma Rising” campaign, focusing on cleanliness and environmental conservation.

According to him, fishing and hunting have been prohibited in the area for the past few years. Panchayati Raj members have also undertaken exposure visits to places including Gomdere in West Siang and Mawlynnong in Meghalaya to learn from their cleanliness and community-management practices.

The initiative reflects an effort to adapt community-level practices from other locations to local conditions while encouraging residents to participate in maintaining the area’s environment.

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Connectivity and tourism also discussed

Advisor to the Minister and HMLA of Daporijo Assembly Constituency Tanya Soki appreciated the Special Gram Sabha and its focus on sanitation, cleanliness, tourism promotion and connectivity in the Poma-Sandupota area.

He also requested that the issue of network connectivity be addressed on priority, particularly because major educational institutions are located in the area and reliable connectivity is important for students and institutions.

Practical waste-management demonstration

As part of the programme, the SIRD team conducted a practical demonstration on waste segregation and preparation of a compost pit, promoting sustainable waste-management practices at the grassroots level.

Director Panchayati Raj Tajing Jonnom also emphasised the importance of community participation in cleanliness and rural development.

The Special Gram Sabha was conducted by Pura Ralo, CEO-cum-Member Secretary, Gram Panchayat Segment, Sandupota.

Heads of Offices of Papum Pare district, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development officials, ZPC, DPDO, Gaon Burhas and Gaon Buris, SHGs, NGOs and residents of Poma and neighbouring villages participated in the programme.

The Poma observance combined the message of Gandhi Jayanti with practical grassroots activities, placing cleanliness, environmental conservation, community participation and rural livelihood development at the centre of the day’s programme.