Gambhira River Bridge Collapses in Gujarat, 9 Dead, Multiple Vehicles Plunge into Mahisagar River

VADODARA- A section of the 40‑year‑old Gambhira Bridge—linking Anand and Vadodara over the Mahisagar River—collapsed during the Wednesday morning rush hour in Padra taluka. At least nine people were confirmed dead and several more injured, while emergency crews rescued survivors from submerged vehicles.

According to initial reports, two trucks, an SUV, a pickup van and an auto‑rickshaw plunged into the river as a span of the bridge gave way. Some vehicles remain submerged, prompting ongoing search and recovery efforts involving teams from the local municipality, VMC, NDRF, fire brigade, police, and technical divers.

Constructed in 1985, the nearly 900‑meter‑long structure had faced repeated warnings over its deteriorating condition, particularly after heavy summer rains. Eyewitnesses allege that their concerns had been ignored.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered an immediate technical investigation and dispatched a team of bridge engineers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and sanctioned ex gratia payments: ₹200,000 for each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

This tragic incident highlights a growing fear: India’s aging infrastructure. Between 1977 and 2017, more than 2,130 bridges collapsed nationwide, primarily due to material decay and insufficient maintenance. The collapse comes three years after the Morbi suspension bridge disaster in Gujarat, which claimed over 130 lives.

State authorities have promised compensation and healthcare support for affected families, and a full inquiry into accountability and safety protocols is underway. Meanwhile, adjacent bridges and key traffic routes are being inspected, with immediate reinforcement measures recommended.