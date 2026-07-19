Gajraj Corps Organises Yak Mela to Promote Culture and Community Welfare in Tawang

TAWANG: In a celebration of the cultural heritage and pastoral traditions of the Brokpa community, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps organised a grand Yak Mela at Groleteng, located at an altitude of nearly 15,000 feet near the sacred Taktsang Gonpa in Tawang district.

The event was attended by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 5 Mountain Division, Major General Amit Nautiyal, SM, VSM, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tawang Rinchin Leta, Commander of Tawang Brigade Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, senior officers of the Indian Army and civil administration, representatives of paramilitary forces, Gaon Burahs, and members of the Brokpa community.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Nautiyal praised the resilience, determination, and spirit of the Brokpa community, acknowledging their invaluable contribution and continued support to security forces operating in the challenging terrain of the border region. He noted that the dedication of the local community has played an important role in strengthening the relationship between the Armed Forces and border residents.

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The GOC reaffirmed that the Indian Army’s responsibilities in frontier areas extend beyond border security to include socio-economic development and community welfare. He assured the gathering of the Army’s continued support in improving livelihoods and creating better opportunities for people living in remote border villages.

He also encouraged the youth to explore career opportunities in the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and urged students to aspire for admission to Sainik Schools, assuring them of guidance and support from the Army in preparing for future opportunities.

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As part of the programme, Major General Nautiyal distributed blankets to members of the Brokpa community and felicitated participants, students, and local achievers for their contributions and enthusiastic participation in the Yak Mela.

The event showcased the Brokpa community’s unique traditions, customs, and yak-based pastoral lifestyle through cultural interactions and community participation. The Yak Mela also served as a platform to strengthen civil-military relations while promoting the preservation of indigenous heritage and encouraging inclusive development in Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas.